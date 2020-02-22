Details have emerged on the final minutes of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was in charge of security at DP Ruto’s office when suspects in the Sh40 Billian fake arms deal visited DP Ruto’s office.

Kenei who was found dead on Thursday (20February 2020) in his Imara Daima house confided in a close friend and shared details of the scandal that was making headlines before his phone went dead ad his body recovered with a bullet wound.

The friend who spoke to Daily Nation in confidence revealed that Sgt Kenei called his on Sunday, 16 February 2020 and told him that the suspects 9Led by Rashid Echesa) as well as the investors had indeed visited DP Ruto’s office and he had interacted with them during the visit only for Echesa to be nabbed minutes later.

“He informed us that the arrested people had visited the Annex before he left for Nakuru and asked him if the DP was in his office, but he told them that he wasn’t. The suspects then went to the waiting room, sat and waited for some minutes before leaving.”

The friend told the publication that Kenei appeared concerned with the scandal unfolding, roping in DP Ruto’s office and with DCI operatives stepping up investigations.

"He said the Echesa issue was getting tough because he had been informed that some detectives were going to the office on Monday. I told him not to worry because that was going to be investigated and that he should say whatever he saw.

"He said he would brief me on the outcome on Monday but didn’t, and I forgot to call him. When I tried to reach him on Tuesday, his phone was off," added the friend.

His body was found days later with a bullet wound in what was reported to be suicide, but the family has since dismissed the narrative and called for speedy investigations.