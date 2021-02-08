Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has dared those threatening to Impeach Deputy President William Ruto to bring it on.

While addressing the press on Monday, Duale said that impeaching a Deputy President is not a walk in the park, as he noted that he was there when Kimunya and Wetangula were impeached and also when Waiguru and Kamienyi survived impeachments.

“An impeachment of a Deputy President from my experience as a former leader of the majority who was there when Amos Kimunya was impeached, who was there when Moses Wetangula was impeached, who was there when Minister Kaimenyi survived, I was there when the process of impeaching Waiguru was there, it’s not a birthday party. It’s not a walk in the park,” said the former National Assembly majority leader.

Duale went on to say that they are prepared for anyone that wants to come for the DP as he dared the mover of the motion to table it in parliament, as soon as Tuesday, when parliament sittings resume.

He added that MP Ayub Savula who has been championing the impeachment motion does not deserve a comment from them.

“You look at the person who is driving this. Go dissect Ayub Savula and then you understand that the carrier of the matter doesn’t deserve comment but let me tell for free and I want to tell them and dare them, let them not discuss the impeachment of the Deputy President in bars, funeral or apartments of their girlfriends, let them bring it to the floor of the house starting tomorrow when the house resumes,” said Aden Duale.

