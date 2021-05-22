A traditional court in Zimbabwe, on has ordered former first lady, Grace Mugabe to pay five cows and two goats for improperly burying her husband.
What Grace is ordered to pay for ‘improper burial’ of Robert Mugabe
Mrs Mugabe also accused of ‘abandoning’ her late husband’s property
On May 13th, Mrs. Mugabe had been summoned by the court to answer to charges of “inappropriately” burying former president Robert Mugabe.
Presided by Chief Stanley, also known as Chief Zvimba, the court had called for Mugabe’s widow to exhume his body for re-burial and was fined two cows and one goat.
Mugabe died in 2019 and was buried at his homestead in Zvimba, instead of the National Heroes Acre burial ground and national monument, as required by the state.
However, his family say that those were not the wishes of the late Mugabe, alleging that he did not want his burial presided over by current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Delivering the court orders on Thursday night, Chief Zvimba also accused Mrs. Mugabe of ‘abandoning’ her late husband’s property instead of actively managing it.
The court gave its orders in the absence of Mrs. Mugabe who is reportedly in Singapore and unwell.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke