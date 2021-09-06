Why Citizen TV & SK Macharia are trending at No. 1, 2 on Twitter (Screenshot)

The move was engineered by how Citizen TV covered the chaos witnessed in Kieni Constituency during DP Ruto’s visit to the area.

The Tanga Tanga faction argued that the station covered Ruto’s tour with lots of biasness, in what they have now termed as portraying their Presidential Candidate in bad light.

The title of the story in question reads; “Nyeri Mobs Stone Ruto” something that angered a section of DP Ruto supporters.

But it remains factual that, on Sunday drama was witnessed in Kieni Constituency as rowdy youths blocked DP Ruto's motorcade while on his way to a church service in the area.

SK Macharia nd Citizen TV trending on Twitter Pulse Live Kenya

Following the chaos, a section pointed fingers at Kieni MP Kanini Kega who is DP Ruto’s political nemesis.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi asked Hustler Nation to desist from watching Citizen TV.

“I advise the Hustler Nation to desist from watching @citizentvkenya They are taking us back to the dark days of @KANUParty_ke and KADU where biased news was a norm. As Hustlers we can update ourselves using alternative sources like social media. Hata mlika mwizi iko na kazi yake!” MP Oscar Sudi.

DP Ruto's political adviser, Edward Kisiangani said “I Congratulate @citizentvkenya for openly being anti-DP Ruto and fiercely being pro-Raila. Freedom of choice. No problem.Let us wait and see what happens when the people decide 11 months from now!”

MP Caleb Kositany “Citizen tv please show us the clip of the stoning incident please”

Addressing the Drama Ruto said “Hata ingawaje wamejaribu kufunga Barabaara, wemejaribibu Kupanga vijana eti walete fujo, mimi nawaambie hawa wangwana safari ya kuhakikisha ya Kwamba Hustler kuwekwa katika ya mipongo ya serekali haiwezi kusimama. We have made a decision and we are not going back, we will not retreat we will not surrender”.