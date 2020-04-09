The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will pay Ksh500, 000 to whistle blowers.

According to reports on the Business Daily, the taxman will be paying whistle blowers who will reveal businesses and individuals that breach of tax law.

Whistle blowers who help KRA identify assessed taxes or duties take home one percentage of the value or a maximum of Ksh100,000.

KRA has set sights on suspected tax cheats and tax avoiders following an order from President Uhuru Kenyatta in November 2018.

KRA Head offices at Times Tower

Pay informants

The taxman is expected to constantly monitor high-net-worth individuals whose lifestyles are not in tandem with the taxes paid.

The reward is contained in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill 2020 and lowers the threshold for awards leading to the arresting tax cheats.

Currently, KRA is required to pay informants five per cent of the recovered unassessed taxes or a maximum of Ksh2 million following a tip.