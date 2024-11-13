The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Trump appoints Elon Musk as head of new DOGE department

Denis Mwangi

Elon Musk joins U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inner sanctum to lead government reform

President-elect Donald Trump appoints billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)


President-elect Donald Trump has made headlines with his announcement appointing billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to his administration.

Musk will lead a newly established unit called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This department's objectives will be to tackle government bureaucracy and streamline federal operations.

"This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!" the tech billionaire said.




DOGE will provide advice and guidance from outside of government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget which is the largest office within the Executive Office of the President.

The OMB oversees the performance of federal agencies, and administers the federal budget.

Streamlining federal operations aligns with Trump's campaign promises to reduce wasteful spending and eliminate excessive regulations.

Critics response

The announcement has sparked discussions about the potential impact of this new department.

Critics question how effective it will be without formal government status and whether it can truly achieve its ambitious goals.

However, Trump remains optimistic, likening this effort to historical initiatives like the Manhattan Project, which revolutionised nuclear technology during World War II.

Elon Musk will help lead Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.
Elon Musk will help lead Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.AP Photo/Alex Brandon Business Insider USA

He projected that significant changes would be implemented by July 4, 2026, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Many are watching closely to see how Musk and Ramaswamy will approach their roles in reshaping government efficiency and whether they can deliver on Trump's promises of reform.

ADVERTISEMENT





