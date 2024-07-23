The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker to step down

Denis Mwangi

Darren Walker to step down as Ford Foundation president

Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation, has announced his plans to step down from his role by the end of 2025.

This significant announcement was made by Francisco Cigarroa, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Ford Foundation.

The Ford Foundation’s Board of Trustees will oversee the leadership transition, with a search committee composed of notable trustees, including Ursula Burns, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Ai-jen Poo, among others.

The committee is tasked with finding a successor who can build on Walker's legacy of advancing social justice and fighting inequality.

Ford Foundation president Darren Walker
Ford Foundation president Darren Walker

Walker has been a transformative figure during his 11-year tenure, guiding the foundation through challenging times with strategic vision and empathy.

Under his leadership, the Ford Foundation has significantly evolved its mission to focus on inequality and social justice.

He spearheaded several groundbreaking initiatives, such as the $1 billion BUILD initiative and the Mission Investments program, which activated the foundation's endowment to invest for impact.

Walker has also been instrumental in establishing new programs like Tech and Society and the foundation’s first-ever program for disability rights.

His efforts have earned him numerous accolades, including being named among TIME’s “100 Most Influential People” and Rolling Stone’s “25 People Shaping the Future.”

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Walker expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Ford Foundation and his confidence in its future.

"I am incredibly humbled and grateful to have had the opportunity and privilege to serve the Ford Foundation over these past 11 years," said Walker.

"The work of the Ford Foundation is the work of generations, and I’m proud to have played a part in leading this storied institution," he added.

Francisco Cigarroa praised Walker's contributions, stating, “Every day, Darren brings to the role intelligence and curiosity, strategic vision, and an infectious, positive spirit and energy that will leave an indelible mark on the foundation."

darren walker ford foundation
darren walker ford foundation Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

He praised Darren for guiding Ford through some of the most challenging moments with grace, kindness, and empathy, adding that his tenure will be remembered as one of the most consequential periods in the institution’s nearly 90-year history.

Cigarroa also emphasised the board's commitment to finding a successor who can continue Walker's legacy.

11 Kenyan projects & individuals supported by Ford Foundation

