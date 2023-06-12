Is Besigye quitting elective politics?

"If you are planning to have a sole candidate for the 2026 presidential elections, I am not with you. I don’t think that 2026 in itself, organised under what we have been discussing, will ever cause Ugandans to be free, and the sooner we really unite over that, the better for this country," he said.

Besigye’s revelation followed a suggestion tabled by the Kilak South Member of Parliament (MP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member, Gilbert Olanya, that he stands in 2026 as the joint opposition presidential flag bearer.

His revelation has led to mixed reactions within the opposition, most especially the FDC, as members try to find ways to rejuvenate the party’s position in elective politics.

Some political observers, such as Charles Rwomushana, argue, however, that Besigye is not refusing to run in protest but running away because the political space has become too competitive for him, especially with new players such as Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.