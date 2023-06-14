Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

Trump's lawyers requested a jury trial during his arraignment, which took place at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, addressed the judge stating, "We must certainly enter a plea of not guilty." The hearing concluded following the arraignment.

Earlier in the day, deputy marshals conducted the booking process for the former president, which involved taking electronic copies of his fingerprints. As Trump is easily recognisable, no mugshot was taken. The entire booking procedure lasted approximately 10 minutes. Trump's aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, was also arrested, fingerprinted, and processed.

In response to the trial, Trump denounced it as a "witch-hunt" orchestrated by the administration of President Joe Biden.