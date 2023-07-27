The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

We must defeat the menace of coups in Africa — Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoc, described the resurgence of coup d'état's in Africa as a setback to the development of the continent.

He said West Africans must reject all forms of military takeovers within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region.

Speaking at the 147th Independence Day celebration of Liberia, Nana Addo urged the international community to send a clear message to coup plotters that coups have never been, and will never be durable solutions to Africa's political, economic, and security challenges adding that insecurity in West Africa must come to an end.

He said "It is incumbent that we all stand together in our generation to defeat the menace of coups and guarantee the peace and stability which are essential to the rapid economic development of our areas which is the surest way to banish poverty in our time and the same vain, we must reiterate our commitment to democratic governance in the ECOWAS space and reject all unconstitutional changes of government."

The reappearance of coups in Africa, he stated, in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned by all, since it seriously undermines “our collective bid to rid the continent of the menace of instability and unconstitutional changes in government.

His reactions come after men in military fatigues claimed to have taken power in Niger hours after President Mohamed Bazoum was reportedly seized by members of the presidential guard on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

