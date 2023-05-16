Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

The previous record, held by Indian chef Lata Tandon, stood at an impressive 87 hours and 45 minutes, set in September 2019.

Hilda Baci surpassed this record by cooking for over 97 hours non-stop, making her the new titleholder.

The news quickly spread across the globe, with netizens and fans of culinary feats eagerly anticipating the official confirmation from the Guinness World Records team.

Responding to the queries and excitement expressed by netizens, the team acknowledged being aware of Hilda's record-breaking attempt through their Twitter account.

However, they emphasized the need to thoroughly review all the evidence before officially confirming her achievement.

“We're aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record ,” read a statement from Guinness World Records.

Hilda Baci, who owns the restaurant "My Food by Hilda" in Nigeria, demonstrated incredible stamina and determination throughout her cooking marathon.

The cooking marathon took place at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State, where a dedicated crowd of supporters, locals, and food enthusiasts gathered to witness this extraordinary feat.

Rules of the marathon