The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

What the coup in Niger Republic means for Nigeria

Ima Elijah

These are the various ways Nigeria could be affected by the coup in Niger

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, just last Tuesday, July 18, 2023
President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, just last Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Recommended articles

Buhari and Bazoum (SolaceBase)
Buhari and Bazoum (SolaceBase) Pulse Nigeria

The coup in Niger can have significant implications for Nigeria, its neighbouring country, given their proximity and shared regional security concerns.

Both countries are part of the West African region, and developments in one nation often have ripple effects on the stability and security of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria shares its borders with Niger, and any political instability or security challenges in Niger can potentially spill over into Nigeria by just crossing a gutter. Due to this proximity, both countries grapple with similar security threats, especially Islamist insurgencies.

Popular photo of a boarder between Niger and Nigeria
Popular photo of a boarder between Niger and Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Niger's coup may create a security vacuum or disrupt existing security cooperation between the countries, potentially impacting efforts to combat terrorism and insurgency in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger serves as a transit point for many migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe through the Mediterranean. A coup and the resulting instability in Niger could lead to increased migration flows towards Nigeria and other neighbouring countries as people seek safety from uncertainty and potential violence; again, seeing as its just a step-over-a-gutter-away.

Nigeria and Niger have trade and economic ties, and any disruption in Niger's governance and economy can affect cross-border trade and economic activities between the two countries. Instability in Niger may also impact the region's economic stability, potentially affecting Nigeria's economy and trade relations with other West African nations.

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, being a regional power, is likely to engage with the new military leaders in Niger to address the political crisis. The coup in Niger may strain diplomatic relations between the two countries and could pose challenges for regional organisations like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in maintaining stability and mediating conflicts.

West Africa has been facing multiple security challenges in recent years, with various countries dealing with insurgencies and political unrest. The coup in Niger adds another layer of instability to the region, which can affect the collective efforts to address broader regional security issues.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Family of Raila's bodyguard reveals dark past that caused worry when he disappeared

Family of Raila's bodyguard reveals dark past that caused worry when he disappeared

Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

We must defeat the menace of coups in Africa — Nana Addo

We must defeat the menace of coups in Africa — Nana Addo

What the coup in Niger Republic means for Nigeria

What the coup in Niger Republic means for Nigeria

Pauline Njoroge details how DCI trailed & arrested her in Watamu

Pauline Njoroge details how DCI trailed & arrested her in Watamu

Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil to continue on Thursday & Friday

LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil to continue on Thursday & Friday

Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

Peter Salasya announces revival of project he was involved in 11 years ago

Peter Salasya announces revival of project he was involved in 11 years ago

ADVERTISEMENT