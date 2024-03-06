The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

QUIZ: What milestone did Lupita cross with her role in 'Black Panther'?

Miriam Mwende

In this quiz, explore the sterling achievements of Kenyan women in the film industry for International Women's Day.

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Recommended articles

Who is Wanuri Kahiu?

A Kenyan novelist
A Kenyan film director
A Kenyan actress
A Kenyan set designer
A Kenyan film director Next question

Which Kenyan actress won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress?

Sarah Hassan
Nice Githinji
Lupita Nyong'o
Patricia Kihoro
Lupita Nyong'o Next question

Who is the Kenyan actress that starred in the Netflix series 'Sense8' as Zakia Asalache?

Sheila Munyiva
Chichi Seii
Mumbi Maina
Nini Wacera
Mumbi Maina Next question

Which of the following Kenyan films was directed by Judy Kibinge?

Nairobi Half Life
Something Necessary
Supa Modo
Kati Kati
Something Necessary Next question

Who played the role of Makena in the Kenyan film 'Supa Modo'?

Stycie Waweru
Nyce Wanjeri
Brenda Wairimu
Catherine Kamau
Stycie Waweru Next question

What significant theme does the film 'Kati Kati' explore?

Urban crime
Afterlife and redemption
Cultural traditions
Political unrest
Afterlife and redemption Next question

Which Kenyan actress is known for her role in the TV show 'Tahidi High' as well as her film work?

Sarah Hassan
Jackie Matubia
Brenda Wairimu
Lizz Njagah
Sarah Hassan Next question

Which Kenyan documentary film, directed by a woman, tells the story of an all-woman village in Kenya?

The First Grader
Dreams of Elibidi
Women of the Village
Dreamcatcher
Dreamcatcher Next question

What milestone did Lupita Nyong'o achieve with her role in 'Black Panther'?

Won an Academy Award for Best Actress
Directed her first feature film
First Kenyan actress to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film
Became the highest-paid actress in Kenya
First Kenyan actress to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film Next question

What achievement is associated with the Kenyan film 'Shujaaz.FM' which features a strong female lead character?

It was the first Kenyan film to win an International Emmy
It launched the first Kenyan female superhero character
It received the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award
It was recognised at the Cannes Film Festival for 'Best Short Film'
It was the first Kenyan film to win an International Emmy Next question
Your score: Happy International Women's Day!
A toast to all the great Kenyan women contributing to our vibrant film industry!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Happy International Women's Day!
A toast to all the great Kenyan women contributing to our vibrant film industry!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African countries with the highest divorce rate

African countries with the highest divorce rate

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Low angle view of men and women in colorful suits [Image Credit: Clint Maliq]

Find out if you could be a Zillennial or ZAlpha [Quiz]