QUIZ: What milestone did Lupita cross with her role in 'Black Panther'?
In this quiz, explore the sterling achievements of Kenyan women in the film industry for International Women's Day.
Recommended articles
Who is Wanuri Kahiu?
A Kenyan novelist
A Kenyan film director
A Kenyan actress
A Kenyan set designer
A Kenyan film director Next question
Which Kenyan actress won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress?
Lupita Nyong'o Next question
Who is the Kenyan actress that starred in the Netflix series 'Sense8' as Zakia Asalache?
Sheila Munyiva
Chichi Seii
Mumbi Maina
Nini Wacera
Mumbi Maina Next question
Which of the following Kenyan films was directed by Judy Kibinge?
Nairobi Half Life
Something Necessary
Supa Modo
Kati Kati
Something Necessary Next question
Who played the role of Makena in the Kenyan film 'Supa Modo'?
Stycie Waweru Next question
What significant theme does the film 'Kati Kati' explore?
Urban crime
Afterlife and redemption
Cultural traditions
Political unrest
Afterlife and redemption Next question
Which Kenyan actress is known for her role in the TV show 'Tahidi High' as well as her film work?
Sarah Hassan Next question
Which Kenyan documentary film, directed by a woman, tells the story of an all-woman village in Kenya?
The First Grader
Dreams of Elibidi
Women of the Village
Dreamcatcher
Dreamcatcher Next question
What milestone did Lupita Nyong'o achieve with her role in 'Black Panther'?
Won an Academy Award for Best Actress
Directed her first feature film
First Kenyan actress to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film
Became the highest-paid actress in Kenya
First Kenyan actress to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film Next question
What achievement is associated with the Kenyan film 'Shujaaz.FM' which features a strong female lead character?
It was the first Kenyan film to win an International Emmy
It launched the first Kenyan female superhero character
It received the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award
It was recognised at the Cannes Film Festival for 'Best Short Film'
It was the first Kenyan film to win an International Emmy Next question
A toast to all the great Kenyan women contributing to our vibrant film industry!
Share your score:
A toast to all the great Kenyan women contributing to our vibrant film industry!
Share your score:
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke