5 reasons we all agree that Ronaldo is a GOAT [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

He has bettered all club and international records by a country mile and does not seem to be looking back.

He has 674 goals in 895 club matches, with 229 assists in the process. He has 109 goals in 179 matches in the international front. His ferocity in front of goal is unparalleled and like him or not, you cannot deny that Ronaldo is a certified goal machine.

His adaptability across the different leagues is awe-striking

From top tier in England, span to Italy and now back to his old Manchester United home, Ronaldo has been able to perform at Stamford he peak of his ability.

Ronaldo is among the handful, if any, players to be top scorer and win the golden boot across three top tier European Leagues.

Last season, he beat youngsters Lukaku and Immobile to the award. Coupled with his double start on his debut, his age is nothing to put on the table when it comes to his abilities.

Ronaldo led Portugal to a Euro win

In 2016, Ronaldo led Portugal to a surprising Euros win against a star studded French team in France.

That win marked him in the mighty conversation as his team was not really well set up. He managed to lead a group of young inexperienced group to a title he failed to win in 2004 when they lost to Greece.

With his three goals, he enabled Portugal reach the finals, and despite his injury that stopped him from playing the full finals, he graced the touchline and pushed the team to the title. Such a character!

Ronaldo’s never say die attitude

Ronaldo has a no-defeat attitude which has earned him a lot of respect from his teammates in all the teams he's played for, an admirable quality for a sportsman.

He has led Madrid to major comebacks in a lot of champions leagues which in the process, they managed 4 champions league titles.

He is ambidextrous

He is able to score with both his right and his left foot. But what he added to his repertoire was his aerial ability and this has become an part of his skill set.

And in all this talent, Ronaldo’s main relatable attribute is hardwork.

Many players across the world would admire Ronaldo because he put in the work to get to where he is. His habit of attending practice early and leaving later than the rest of the team, is testament to his commitment and love for the game.

The GOAT debate will never have a definite answer, but as Ronaldo starting his stellar career back at United with three goals in two games, Ronaldo fans are ever so joyous that the man on the other side has had a slow start, true to their one-man team accusations.

