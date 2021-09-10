5 reasons why "Magical Messi" will always be better than Ronaldo [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

With his goal against Getafe, at only 19, Argentinian Lionel Messi was already named the next Maradona of world football.

Beating a number of players from the midfield he copy and pasted what Maradona did in the World Cup, against England.

His ability to move in a different way wows not just the fans but also his opponents and teammates who always wow by his unpredictable movement. His low C.O.G. always helps him move even in the midst of tackles leaving opponents on the ground and fans mouth wide open.

AFP

Messi's football IQ is on another level

He always does everything when he is not expected, makes the extra touch, the extra body faint and with everything extra he does, comes out in a brilliant amazing way.

He always seems to be ahead of the rest of his peers when it comes to interpretation of the game.

He has been a father figure for a lot of players in his tenure at Barcelona

The likes of Gnégnéri Yaya Touré and even mercurial Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, have a lot of compliments matters Messi and how he pushes the team to be better.

A lot of players who have been in a Messi dressing room know how influential he is despite his subtle nature.

AFP

His polite nature is also something that also gets much attraction

He seems to be a nice polite happy guy who is just about the moment. He is never on edge, never mad of his teammates, always encouraging his teammates and always trust his teammates even after a failed attempt of an attack.

Even against his opponents, he also always calm and collected with the number of fouled that go against him, he always has his own. A picture of the perfect role model for parents and their children.

Messi’s all round contribution in attacking for the teams is also astonishing

Having scored the most number of goals for Barcelona and scored as many goals in the process is something you cannot sleep on. He makes as much as he scores.

AFP

Most of the attack always starts or ends with Messi. He has always been the go to guy whenever he graces the field. In scoring 748 goals, Messi has 315 assists, a great return never seen before.

His lack of international accolade has always been a dirt in his work

Messi has led his team to both World Cup and South Americas finals a handful of times but he always came short. But with a win against Brazil, in the finals last year, Messi is now a fully cupped player. This is to top the number of Ballon D' Or and other personal accolades.

Pulse Live Kenya

Many will always look at a lot of faults and bet you me Cristiano Ronaldo fans are full of those. But all that included, we have been lucky to live in this era and be wowed by one of the greatest players to ever grace it.

In the later stages of his career, I trust we will continue being wowed by the talents of this magical player, and they like to call him, Magical Messi.

Pulse Live Kenya

