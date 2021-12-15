All you need to know about the two Kenyan referees set to officiate in AFCON

According to the list seen by this writer, Kamaku will be in the Virtual Assistant Referee (VAR) booth while Cheruiyot will serve as an assistant referee.

Aside from being a referee, Kamaku is a lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Cheruiyot on the other hand began his continental journey in 2015 when he officiated at the Caf Under-17 tournament in Niger before heading to Rwanda the following year for the 2016 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

In 2017, he was among the match officials who officiated the CAF Under-20 tournament in Zambia.

Kenyan referees are steadily getting recognition on the African continent and these latest appointments are an indication.

Kamaku and Cheruiyot are hoisting the Kenyan flag high on the continent through the profession in which they have put in everything to become one of the best.

This will not be the first major tournament for the experienced pair. Back in February this year, the two officiated in the final match of CHAN where Morocco defeated Mali.