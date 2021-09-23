Are the Brooklyn Nets ready for the 2021-22 season? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

With the only thing certain being Kevin Durant signing a new contract and Steve Nash still being at the helm of a star studded franchise which fell short last season, everything looks out of order in the preparation of the Nets.

There are a number of missing players on the Nets roster and this has come as the state of New York has issued a proof of vaccination requirement for anyone who wishes to use an indoor gymnasium.

Due to this, the Nets are late in preparation.

Pulse Live Kenya

With the signing of Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge, who will be vital to the team, the team's lack of practice will definitely affect the Nets at the start of the season.

Are Kyrie Irving and James Harden leaving Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving is one of the key players who has not yet returned to camp due to the Covid-19 regulations put in place by the state.

Kyrie and James Harden are moving okay after their injuries in last year's Eastern Conference finals, the duo are now moving freely and putting in work in readiness for the new season.

Their fitness being a plus, the only undoing is both have not yet committed to the franchise which is leaving the board at loggerheads.

Despite all the rumors going on, Harden and Kyrie have verbally been heard committing their futures to the Brooklyn Nets.

Pulse Live Kenya

When the duo decide to sign on the dotted line, it will be another year of a blockbuster Brooklyn Nets.

This might be a wowing factor to the fans but still a big challenge when it comes to management. Having to take care of the three stars’ egos will be a tall order.

Being a hall of famer would give an assist when it comes to keeping the team in check. But do not forget Steve is still a rookie when it comes to management with just two years under his belt.

Nets is a juggernaut, but, how well will they be ready for the new season?

And if not, will their three superstars help them play catch up and bag the title?

It all starts with a pre season match against a Lebron James LA Lakers.

Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is an Opinion Article submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.