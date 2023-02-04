Kipyegon crossed the finish line in 33:50 ahead of Jackline Jepkoech who timed 34:52. Zenah Jemutai finished third in 35:08. Commonwealth Games 3000m SC champion Jackline Chepkoech finished fifth in 35:16 as Caroline Nyaga crossed the line 10th in 35:54. World Under-20 1500m silver medallist Purity Chepkirui fizzled out to finish 21st in 37:19.
Kipyegon, Lokir reign supreme at Sirikwa Classic Cross-country
Two-time World and Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon and National Cross-country champion Charles Lokir on Saturday, February 4, 2023 obliterated strong fields to win the senior women’s and men’s 10km races at the Sirikwa Cross-country held at the Lobo Village in Eldoret.
In the men’s category, Lokir who won the race in 30:14 edged out Josephat Kiprotich to second place in 30:19.
Dennis Kipng’etich finished third in 30:21. World 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka did not finish the race while former World Under-20 3000m SC champion Amos Serem settled for 25th position in 31:40.
In the women’s Under-20 6km women’s race, Lucy Nduta cut the tape in 21:13 ahead of Maureen Jepkoech who timed 21:14.
Deborah Jemutai finished third in 21:41. In the men’s category, Samuel Kibathi won the race in 24:20 as Kelvin Kiprop and Gideon Kipng’etich settled for second and third places in respective times of 24:40 and 24:45.
In the Under-18 girl’s category, Yvone Chepchirchir won the race in 19:06. Faith Chepchumba and Miriam Chemutai finished second (19:11) and third (19:38) respectively. In the men’s category, Meshack Koech won the race in 28:04 ahead of Titus Kiprop and Andrew Akori.
