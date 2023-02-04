ADVERTISEMENT
Kipyegon, Lokir reign supreme at Sirikwa Classic Cross-country

Abigael Wafula
Two-time World and Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon and National Cross-country champion Charles Lokir on Saturday, February 4, 2023 obliterated strong fields to win the senior women’s and men’s 10km races at the Sirikwa Cross-country held at the Lobo Village in Eldoret.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts after winning the 1500m Women event at the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 10, 2022. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Kipyegon crossed the finish line in 33:50 ahead of Jackline Jepkoech who timed 34:52. Zenah Jemutai finished third in 35:08. Commonwealth Games 3000m SC champion Jackline Chepkoech finished fifth in 35:16 as Caroline Nyaga crossed the line 10th in 35:54. World Under-20 1500m silver medallist Purity Chepkirui fizzled out to finish 21st in 37:19.

In the men’s category, Lokir who won the race in 30:14 edged out Josephat Kiprotich to second place in 30:19.

Dennis Kipng’etich finished third in 30:21. World 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka did not finish the race while former World Under-20 3000m SC champion Amos Serem settled for 25th position in 31:40.

In the women’s Under-20 6km women’s race, Lucy Nduta cut the tape in 21:13 ahead of Maureen Jepkoech who timed 21:14.

Charles Lokir leads the senior men's team during the AK National Cross-country Championships on at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru on Saturday, January 21, 2023
Deborah Jemutai finished third in 21:41. In the men’s category, Samuel Kibathi won the race in 24:20 as Kelvin Kiprop and Gideon Kipng’etich settled for second and third places in respective times of 24:40 and 24:45.

In the Under-18 girl’s category, Yvone Chepchirchir won the race in 19:06. Faith Chepchumba and Miriam Chemutai finished second (19:11) and third (19:38) respectively. In the men’s category, Meshack Koech won the race in 28:04 ahead of Titus Kiprop and Andrew Akori.

Abigael Wafula
