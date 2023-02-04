Kipyegon, Lokir reign supreme at Sirikwa Classic Cross-country

In the men’s category, Lokir who won the race in 30:14 edged out Josephat Kiprotich to second place in 30:19.

Dennis Kipng’etich finished third in 30:21. World 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka did not finish the race while former World Under-20 3000m SC champion Amos Serem settled for 25th position in 31:40.

In the women’s Under-20 6km women’s race, Lucy Nduta cut the tape in 21:13 ahead of Maureen Jepkoech who timed 21:14.

Pulse Live Kenya

Deborah Jemutai finished third in 21:41. In the men’s category, Samuel Kibathi won the race in 24:20 as Kelvin Kiprop and Gideon Kipng’etich settled for second and third places in respective times of 24:40 and 24:45.