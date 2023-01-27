In a post on his Facebook account, Korir said: “By now, the fight against doping should be a song reverberating in the ears of every athletics stakeholder in the country as we ramp up the efforts to uproot this vice.”
Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir
Athletics Kenya Youth Committee chairman Barnaba Korir has called upon the local creative industry to aid in the fight against doping in the country.
Recommended articles
He went ahead to describe doping as a demon hell-bent on ravaging the talents of many promising athletes through its agents in the form of unscrupulous managers, coaches and even health practitioners. He noted that the fight against doping will definitely not be an easy one considering how the menace is deep-rooted in the society.
Kenya is currently ranked in Category A of countries where the practice is rampant. The recent ban was on Betty Lempus who tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide as announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday, January 26.
He added: “As Athletics Kenya (AK), we will need all hands-on deck to make use of every weapon in the arsenal and ensure doping becomes history in Kenya. One of the important resources we are looking to deploy is creative arts, such as music, poems, drawing and pictures as well as films.”
Korir added that the creative industry plays an important role in society by educating and creating awareness among people on the issues affecting their lives. “Films, poems, music and pictures reflect what happens in our daily lives and help magnify the extent to which these issues affect people,” the post continued.
“It is on the basis of these that AK recognizes the integral role that the creative industry can play in creating awareness about the dangers of doping and how to avoid falling afoul of the anti-doping rules. A sporty weekend to all of you and as you train, do so cleanly so you can win fairly.”
More from category
-
Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir
-
Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo Marathon
-
Obiri, Korir confirm participation at Ras Alkhaimah Half Marathon