Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir

He went ahead to describe doping as a demon hell-bent on ravaging the talents of many promising athletes through its agents in the form of unscrupulous managers, coaches and even health practitioners. He noted that the fight against doping will definitely not be an easy one considering how the menace is deep-rooted in the society.

Kenya is currently ranked in Category A of countries where the practice is rampant. The recent ban was on Betty Lempus who tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide as announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday, January 26.

He added: “As Athletics Kenya (AK), we will need all hands-on deck to make use of every weapon in the arsenal and ensure doping becomes history in Kenya. One of the important resources we are looking to deploy is creative arts, such as music, poems, drawing and pictures as well as films.”

Korir added that the creative industry plays an important role in society by educating and creating awareness among people on the issues affecting their lives. “Films, poems, music and pictures reflect what happens in our daily lives and help magnify the extent to which these issues affect people,” the post continued.