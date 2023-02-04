ADVERTISEMENT
Omanyala elated to begin season on a high

Abigael Wafula
Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala has expressed his excitement to have kicked-off the season with a fast time as compared to last year.

Young athletes pose for a photo with Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala
In his season-opening race at the Miramas Metropolis Meeting on Friday, February 3, 2023 in Miramas, France, Omanyala settled for second place in 6.60. He was edged out by Côte d’Ivoire’s Arthur Cisse who won the race in 6.57. Turkey’s Ertan Ozkan placed third in 6.68.

He added that the race was good and it was a great way to open the season.

“The race was good. I started with a very fast time this year…last year I started the season with a 6.63 so this is an improvement. I am happy…I am very happy about it,” the Africa 100m champion said.

Gold medallist Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's 100m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 4, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
He also said he will definitely return to Miramas for next year’s race and hopefully he will have learnt some French words.

“Of course, I’ll come back next year…I cannot afford to miss this edition. I also hope I will manage to do an interview in French,” he quipped.

Focus now shifts to the Mondeville Meeting in France set for February 8. Omanyala had the company of Tyson Juma who could make the cut to the final after placing fourth (6.97) in his heat.

Meanwhile, the 1500m women’s race saw Josephine Chelangat and Vivian Chebet settle for second and third places in respective times of 4:11.80 and 4:14.35. Ludovica Cavalli of Italy won the race in 4:09.80.

In the 400m men’s race, Collins Omae settled for third place in 48.00 in his respective final. Wiseman Were also settled for third place in 47.99 in his respective final while Elkanah Chemelil placed fourth in 50.13.

Abigael Wafula
