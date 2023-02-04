Omanyala elated to begin season on a high

He added that the race was good and it was a great way to open the season.

“The race was good. I started with a very fast time this year…last year I started the season with a 6.63 so this is an improvement. I am happy…I am very happy about it,” the Africa 100m champion said.

He also said he will definitely return to Miramas for next year’s race and hopefully he will have learnt some French words.

“Of course, I’ll come back next year…I cannot afford to miss this edition. I also hope I will manage to do an interview in French,” he quipped.

Focus now shifts to the Mondeville Meeting in France set for February 8. Omanyala had the company of Tyson Juma who could make the cut to the final after placing fourth (6.97) in his heat.

Meanwhile, the 1500m women’s race saw Josephine Chelangat and Vivian Chebet settle for second and third places in respective times of 4:11.80 and 4:14.35. Ludovica Cavalli of Italy won the race in 4:09.80.