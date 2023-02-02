Reigning Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir confirmed for London Marathon

This will be one of the greatest line-ups of female long-distance runners as it has also attracted defending champion and world 10K record holder Yalemzerf Yeahualaw of Ethiopia.

In addition to the stellar trio, Olympic 10,000m and 5000m champion Sifan Hassan of Netherlands will be making her debut over the distance. Judith Korir, the world marathon silver medallist will also be returning to the streets of London after last year's fourth place finish.

The race will not be a walk in the park for the Kenyan trio of Jepchirchir, Kosgei and Korir as it has also attracted other Ethiopians including 1500m world record holder Genzebe Dibaba, the 2016 Olympic 10,000m champion Almaz Ayana and the Berlin Marathon champion Tigist Assefa.

Ayana made her marathon debut at last year's Amsterdam Marathon where she ran a tactical race to win in 2:17:20, the fastest ever women’s marathon debut.

The field will also include Britain's Eilish McColgan, the Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion who will also be making her marathon debut. USA’s Emily Sisson, Australia’s Sinead Diver and Canada’s Natasha Wodak will also be in the mix.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the marathon, said: “This is quite simply the greatest women’s field ever assembled for a marathon – arguably the greatest field ever assembled for a women’s distance race. We have two reigning Olympic champions, three world record holders and multiple national record holders.

“It’s going to be a race the whole world will be anticipating and I can’t wait to see what happens on Sunday, April 23. We’ve had such a rich pedigree of incredible women’s results here in London. We have had world records and unforgettable performances from the likes of Ingrid Kristiansen, Paula Radcliffe and Mary Keitany. I am sure this amazing 2023 women’s field will provide another extraordinary chapter in the London Marathon’s rich and proud history of stunning races.”