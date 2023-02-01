ADVERTISEMENT
ATHLETICS

Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

The 2023 TCS London Marathon elite men’s field will be a memorable occasion when, for the first time in history, two men who have run under two hours and two minutes will be lining up together.

Amos Kipruto celebrates after winning the men's elite race at the 2022 London Marathon in London, Britain on October 2, 2022.
Amos Kipruto celebrates after winning the men's elite race at the 2022 London Marathon in London, Britain on October 2, 2022.

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum, the Valencia Marathon champion and fastest marathon debutant in history (2:01:53), will be competing against Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathoner with a life time best of 2:01:41.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In addition, defending champion Amos Kipruto, will join the duo in a quest of defending his title.

Kipruto’s win at last year’s TCS London Marathon was the biggest victory of his career and his first Abbott World Marathon Major triumph. He also was second at last year’s Tokyo Marathon behind world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and third in the 2019 World Championships.

Kiptum and Kipruto will be joined by three-time World Cross-country champion and two-time New York City marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor and 2019 Vienna City Marathon champion Vincent Kipchumba.

National Police Service Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his lead ahead of Daniel Simiu in 10km senior men on January 6, 2023 during the National Police Service National Cross Country Championship, at Ngong race Course, Nairobi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox
National Police Service Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his lead ahead of Daniel Simiu in 10km senior men on January 6, 2023 during the National Police Service National Cross Country Championship, at Ngong race Course, Nairobi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenyan quartet will be competing against the crème de la crème of the marathon including World marathon champion Tamirat Tola from Ethiopia.

Tola will be one of several men aiming to prevent Kipruto from winning back-to-back titles. He won the 2021 Amsterdam Marathon and finished third at the 2022 Tokyo Marathon (behind Kipchoge and Kipruto) before winning his world title last summer.

Ethiopian duo of Birhanu Legese (PB 2:02:48) and Mosinet Geremew (PB 2:02:55) will also be in the field aiming for top honours.

Australia’s Brett Robinson returns to London after finishing eighth last year with an aim of improving his position. Another man to watch is 2018 Boston Marathon champion Yuki Kawauchi of Japan, who is also making his London Marathon debut.

Among the many British athletes competing in the 2023 London Marathon elite men's race are Sir Mo Farah and Emile Cairess and the duo is poised to make waves on the streets of the capital.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Amos Kipruto celebrates after winning the men's elite race at the 2022 London Marathon in London, Britain on October 2, 2022.

    Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

  • Paul Tergat runs the Brussels cross cup on, Sunday, December 19, 2004

    Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

  • National Police Service Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his lead ahead of Daniel Simiu in 10km senior men on January 6, 2023 during the National Police Service National Cross Country Championship, at Ngong race Course, Nairobi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox

    Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

Recommended articles

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rules

Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rules

AFC Leopards face Vihiga Bullets as Wazito welcome Talanta in Muhoroni

AFC Leopards face Vihiga Bullets as Wazito welcome Talanta in Muhoroni

Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Will Still [Instagram]
LEAGUE 1

Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game

Jorginho to Arsenal [Photo: Fabrizio Romano]
END GAME

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

AFC Leopards fans
FKF PL

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

Lionel Messi.Getty/Simon Bruty
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

National Police Service Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his lead ahead of Daniel Simiu in 10km senior men on January 6, 2023 during the National Police Service National Cross Country Championship, at Ngong race Course, Nairobi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

Jorginho Frello (left) and Hector Bellerin
TRANSFERS

Arsenal pondering on Jorginho deal & other transfer stories today

Paul Tergat runs the Brussels cross cup on, Sunday, December 19, 2004

Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

2021 FKF Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo credit: FKF)

2023 FKF Cup to commence next month