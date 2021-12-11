RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kipchoge dreams of officially breaking the sub-2-hour marathon

Cyprian Kimutai

The King of long distance running is not retiring anytime soon.

Eliud Kipchoge approaches the end of his sub-2-hour marathon in Vienna.

"A sub-two-hour marathon (in an official race) is something to aim for, but if I don’t do it then I’m sure someone else will," said marathon world record holder, Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge revealed his career goals in an interview with World Athletics, the international governing body for athletics. The Olympic back-to-back gold medallist revealed that he still has other goals on his bucket list.

One of them being, setting an official sub-two-hour marathon record. In October 12, 2019 Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours, beating the mark by 20 seconds, however it wasn't an official race.

The 36-year-old covered the 42.2km in one hour 59 minutes 40 seconds in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge runs with his pacesetters during his sub-2-hour marathon Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019.

It was not recognised as the official marathon world record because it was not an open competition and he used a team of rotating pacemakers.

Kipchoge further stated that plans on racing in all the six Abbott World Marathon Majors but most importantly win them all.

The Majors is a series consisting of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world. The races take place in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City.

The purpose of the Abbott World Marathon Majors is to advance the sport, raise awareness of its athletes, and increase the level of interest in elite racing among running enthusiasts.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge defends gold medal in men's marathon

This year, Kenyan duo Joyciline Jepkosgei and Peres Jepchirchir were named joint winners of the series after finishing level on points with two wins each.

There was further Kenyan delight as Albert Korir won the men’s open series following victory in the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon.

Cyprian Kimutai

