6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

There are football stars who graced our screens at some point and they are nowhere to be seen or heard by their super fans.

Mario Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic is among the best footballers that Croatia as a nation has ever produced on earth.

Mandzukic scored 166 goals for the clubs that he played for while he netted 33 goals for Croatia in 89 appearances.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mandzukic retired in 2021 from professional football after which he joined Croatia's technical bench as an assistant coach.

The former Croatian international was not even noticed by some of his fans in Qatar despite being present with the national team in the just concluded FIFA World Cup.

Bacary Sagna

Former French international footballer Bacary Sagna is probably one of the best Right-backs that Arsenal has ever had.

The star used to be a key component in Wenger's team before ditching Arsenal for Manchester City after seven years of impressing the Emirates Stadium.

Pulse Live Kenya

His career was short-lived at City hence he made a switch to Benevento before moving to Montreal Impact.

His fans forgot about him especially after ditching the Premier League and no one knows what he does nowadays.

Samir Nasri

Former Man City and Arsenal attacking midfielder Samir Nasri is nowhere to be seen after entertaining his fans in England and France.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nasri had successful spells at Emirates and Etihad stadium but his career was shortlived in the EPL especially after falling out with his teammates and coaches.

Bafetimbi Gomis

The man, the myth, the legend. Bafetimbi Gomis lived the best of his life in the English Premier League while at Swansea City.

AFP

The striker had a bright future but things didn't work out for him, especially after Swansea got relegated to play in the Championship.

His PL fans forgot about him so fast that they can't tell you where he plays nowadays. For the purposes of putting the record straight, Gomis plays for Galatasaray.

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood's career could have come to a sudden end with the ongoing case where he has been accused of assault.

AFP

The youngster was dropped from the United squad as the police continue to investigate the matter.

United fans have moved on from Greenwood and they now have youngsters that they adore like Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga.

Benjamin Mendy

France World Cup winner and Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been accused of several rape counts and City has not featured him since August 2021.

Pulse