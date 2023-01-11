7 facts about Lionel Messi that you should know

There are fun facts about Messi that some of his fans don't know. Here are some of them.

The Flea

While playing for Barcelona, Lionel Messi was nicknamed 'The Flea' due to his speed and agility.

AFP

Messi has always been a problem to his opponents with the way he dribbles and passes on the pitch.

Number 10

Lionel Messi inherited the number 10 jersey at Barcelona from Ronaldinho of Brazil who helped in shaping his career at the club back in the day.

AFP

While on international duties, Messi has made it known to his fans that the number 10 jersey in Argentina is his no matter what.

Hormone Deficiency (GHD)

Messi was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency at the age of 11 and he had to undergo some treatment for him to grow.

It was reported that Messi used to sleep with needles stuck in his feet for a period of three years. Messi started growing properly after three years.

I'm not a Spaniard!

Lionel Messi grew up in Spain considering Barcelona took him in for treatment after noticing that he had a bright future.

The Spanish Federation wanted the youngster to play for Spain but Argentina was quick to notify Messi about his heritage and where he comes from.

RIP grandmother

Messi has his late grandmother to thank for pushing him hard while he was young for training sessions and his first training boots.

AFP

His grandmother sadly passed away when Messi was 10 years old but he still remembers her whenever he scores a goal by pointing up to the sky.

Charity Foundation

Messi knows very how it feels to be brought up in a shanty lifestyle and that is why he has a charity foundation to help those in need.

The Argentine is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and he landed this role while playing for Barcelona.

Family

Lionel Messi is married to Antonela Roccuzzo whom he has known ever since they were kids.

Pulse Live Kenya