Lionel Messi has established his name over the past years due to his skills and the wonderful goals that he scored at Barcelona, Argentina, and now PSG.
7 facts about Lionel Messi that you should know
Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers on earth
There are fun facts about Messi that some of his fans don't know. Here are some of them.
The Flea
While playing for Barcelona, Lionel Messi was nicknamed 'The Flea' due to his speed and agility.
Messi has always been a problem to his opponents with the way he dribbles and passes on the pitch.
Number 10
Lionel Messi inherited the number 10 jersey at Barcelona from Ronaldinho of Brazil who helped in shaping his career at the club back in the day.
While on international duties, Messi has made it known to his fans that the number 10 jersey in Argentina is his no matter what.
Hormone Deficiency (GHD)
Messi was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency at the age of 11 and he had to undergo some treatment for him to grow.
It was reported that Messi used to sleep with needles stuck in his feet for a period of three years. Messi started growing properly after three years.
I'm not a Spaniard!
Lionel Messi grew up in Spain considering Barcelona took him in for treatment after noticing that he had a bright future.
The Spanish Federation wanted the youngster to play for Spain but Argentina was quick to notify Messi about his heritage and where he comes from.
RIP grandmother
Messi has his late grandmother to thank for pushing him hard while he was young for training sessions and his first training boots.
His grandmother sadly passed away when Messi was 10 years old but he still remembers her whenever he scores a goal by pointing up to the sky.
Charity Foundation
Messi knows very how it feels to be brought up in a shanty lifestyle and that is why he has a charity foundation to help those in need.
The Argentine is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and he landed this role while playing for Barcelona.
Family
Lionel Messi is married to Antonela Roccuzzo whom he has known ever since they were kids.
The two have been blessed with three sons. Messi doesn't shy off from showing the world his sweet family and he always posts photos of them on his social media platforms.
