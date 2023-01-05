ADVERTISEMENT
AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

AFC Leopards plays in the Kenya Premier League

AFC Leopards team photo
AFC Leopards team photo

AFC Leopards have confirmed that Umbro will supply their kits for the 2022/23 season following uncertainties over who was the rightful kit distributor.

"This is to confirm that the team's preparations have resumed and that it's adequately equipped to deliver a successful football season.

"As part of the process to achieve this success, the NEC collectively picked Umbro as this season's kit supplier after a comprehensive selection process. In the same vein, it was subsequently decided that the transaction should be handled directly with Umbro," read the statement.

AFC Leopards' Brian Wanyama
The statement added that transacting with the company is cheaper when buying the jerseys.

"This was advantageous because it resulted in a lower price of $16 (Sh1,900) per replica, for 3000 units, as opposed to the $17.50 (Sh2,100) previously presented by our proposed agent.

"Importantly, this amount was to be paid directly to the supplier instead of paying through the agent's account. In addition, as part of the deal, we received some extra items that included sneakers and caps," added the statement.

The items have been delivered by the company but the club is yet to receive some of the training equipment from Umbro.

Cliff Nyakeya of AFC Leopards
"Other than the training and warm-up kit, the rest of the items have already been delivered but we are in contact with the supplier to fully resolve the issue of the training kit delivery," concluded the statement.

Leopards thanked its supporters for sticking with them despite having a tough 2021/22 campaign.

The club also wished the supporters a prosperous year and promised to register positive results.

