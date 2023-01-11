ADVERTISEMENT
Why Al Nassr has defended Ronaldo in regard to the 2030 World Cup tournament

Fabian Simiyu
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia after his contract got terminated by Manchester United

Ronaldo at his Al Nassr unveiling
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia has played down rumours stating that the forward's contract has a clause where the Portuguese forward is to serve as an ambassador for the Gulf country's 2030 World Cup bid.

Various reports have claimed that Ronaldo will be a huge amount of money to support Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid.

"Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids," the club said in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]
READ: Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

"His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success," stated Al Nassr.

The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup was held in Qatar although there were a lot of controversies as to how the host nation treated immigrant workers who set up the stadiums.

The 2026 edition of the tournament will be held in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada which means that three countries will play the role of hosting the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on the bench on December 10, 2022.
The spot to host the 2030 World Cup is open and any nation can bid as FIFA will wait until the FIFA Congress in 2024 to announce the host nation.

The Arab countries have shown interest in hosting the major tournaments recently and that is why there are rumours of Ronaldo in the mix-up.

If the allegations are true, there are no doubts that FIFA will take action on both Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo.

