ADVERTISEMENT
LOYALTY

Sanchez in hot soup after naming his best club between Arsenal & Man Utd

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Alexis Sanchez is a former United and Arsenal player who now plays for Marseille

Alexis Sanchez of Marseille in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on October 26, 2022.
Alexis Sanchez of Marseille in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on October 26, 2022.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez still loves one of the clubs that he represented more than the other, three years after ditching the English Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sanchez put it openly during the Arsenal versus Manchester United clash that the Gunners have a special place in his heart he has been on the receiving end since then.

Everything was well until the United supporters got to learn about his statement, hours after the match had ended.

Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez AFP

READ: Has ex-Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez found a new home in Ligue 1?

To add salt to Man United supporters' wounds, Sanchez replied to an Arsenal post which had showcased one of his sublime goals during his time at the club.

Sanchez has been trolled on Twitter by United fans for his sentiments. The fans think United gave him the best platform than Arsenal yet he is ungrateful.

This is not the first time that Sanchez has angered the United fans as he once put his frustrations in an interview after completing his move to Old Trafford.

"Sometimes there are things that you don't realise until you get there, and I remember the first training session I had, I realised a lot of things.

Alexis Sanchez struggled to make an impression at Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez struggled to make an impression at Manchester United AFP

"After the session I got home and I told my family and my agent 'can you not rip up the contract to go back to Arsenal?'. They laughed, I told them there's something that doesn't sit right, it doesn't seem good," recalled Sanchez in an interview.

This was when Jose Mourinho was the manager at United and Sanchez lasted for two years at the club.

Many United fans say Sanchez only moved to Old Trafford for money and not to play for the badge.

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez during the Coppa Italia final between Juventus Vs Inter at the Olimpico Stadium Rome, central Italy, on May 11, 2022
Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez during the Coppa Italia final between Juventus Vs Inter at the Olimpico Stadium Rome, central Italy, on May 11, 2022 AFP

Sanchez used to take home $620,000 (Sh77 million) per week and the Chilean forward only managed to score three goals in 32 appearances.

Sanchez is currently at Marseille where he has managed to score six goals in 16 appearances so far for the French club.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Cristiano Jr and his dad Cristiano Ronaldo

    How Cristiano Jr convinced Al Nassr officials to sign him [Video]

  • Alexis Sanchez of Marseille in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on October 26, 2022.

    Sanchez in hot soup after naming his best club between Arsenal & Man Utd

  • Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts alongside fourth official Andre Marriner on January 22, 2023.

    PL hits and misses - United's unbeaten run halted by Arsenal

Recommended articles

How Cristiano Jr convinced Al Nassr officials to sign him [Video]

How Cristiano Jr convinced Al Nassr officials to sign him [Video]

Lokir keen to extend host streak at next month's Sirikwa X-country

Lokir keen to extend host streak at next month's Sirikwa X-country

Sanchez in hot soup after naming his best club between Arsenal & Man Utd

Sanchez in hot soup after naming his best club between Arsenal & Man Utd

PL hits and misses - United's unbeaten run halted by Arsenal

PL hits and misses - United's unbeaten run halted by Arsenal

Everton bosses coy on Lampard's future

Everton bosses coy on Lampard's future

Gor Mahia set to sign Ugandan striker Patrick Kaddu

Gor Mahia set to sign Ugandan striker Patrick Kaddu

Omala shines with hat-trick for Gor Mahia

Omala shines with hat-trick for Gor Mahia

Kenya Pipeline beat KCB to reclaim league title after five years

Kenya Pipeline beat KCB to reclaim league title after five years

Tusker return to log summit after victory over Sofapaka

Tusker return to log summit after victory over Sofapaka

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benson Omala (Photo credit: FKF Premier League)
FKF PL

Omala shines with hat-trick for Gor Mahia

A file photo of Uganda forward Patrick Kaddu celebrating an Africa Cup of Nations victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Egypt 2019.
FKF PL

Gor Mahia set to sign Ugandan striker Patrick Kaddu

Sofapaka captain David Nshimirimana defends the ball from Tusker winger Lawrence Luvanda (Photo: Sofapaka Media)
FKF PL

Tusker return to log summit after victory over Sofapaka

Alexis Sanchez of Marseille in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on October 26, 2022.
LOYALTY

Sanchez in hot soup after naming his best club between Arsenal & Man Utd

Nzoia Sugar's defender Ian Karani clearing the ball from Police attacker (Photo Credit: Kenya Police FC Media)
FKF PL

Police shoot down Nzoia to register second consecutive victory

Kenya Pipeline players during their KVF playoff match against Kenya Prisons played at MISC Kasarani (Photo credit: Kenya Pipeline)
VOLLEYBALL

Kenya Pipeline beat KCB to reclaim league title after five years

Everton boss Frank Lampard
IN OR OUT?

Everton bosses coy on Lampard's future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts alongside fourth official Andre Marriner on January 22, 2023.
PREMIER LEAGUE

PL hits and misses - United's unbeaten run halted by Arsenal