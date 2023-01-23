Sanchez in hot soup after naming his best club between Arsenal & Man Utd

Sanchez put it openly during the Arsenal versus Manchester United clash that the Gunners have a special place in his heart he has been on the receiving end since then.

Everything was well until the United supporters got to learn about his statement, hours after the match had ended.

AFP

To add salt to Man United supporters' wounds, Sanchez replied to an Arsenal post which had showcased one of his sublime goals during his time at the club.

Sanchez has been trolled on Twitter by United fans for his sentiments. The fans think United gave him the best platform than Arsenal yet he is ungrateful.

This is not the first time that Sanchez has angered the United fans as he once put his frustrations in an interview after completing his move to Old Trafford.

"Sometimes there are things that you don't realise until you get there, and I remember the first training session I had, I realised a lot of things.

AFP

"After the session I got home and I told my family and my agent 'can you not rip up the contract to go back to Arsenal?'. They laughed, I told them there's something that doesn't sit right, it doesn't seem good," recalled Sanchez in an interview.

This was when Jose Mourinho was the manager at United and Sanchez lasted for two years at the club.

Many United fans say Sanchez only moved to Old Trafford for money and not to play for the badge.

AFP

Sanchez used to take home $620,000 (Sh77 million) per week and the Chilean forward only managed to score three goals in 32 appearances.