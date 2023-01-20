ADVERTISEMENT
BARCELONA

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A look into Barcelona Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

An Aerial view of the Camp Nou, home to FC Barcelona.
An Aerial view of the Camp Nou, home to FC Barcelona.

Barcelona is living in the shadows of their glory days after Lionel Messi left to join PSG of France after the Spanish giants failed to extend his contract.

Xavi Hernandez has proved to be the answer to Barca's problems and the club has improved immensely after he came in to coach his boyhood club.

Name: FC Barcelona

Establishment: November 29, 1899

Nickname: Blaugrana

Stadium: Camp Nou

Current club owners: Club members

Current manager: Xavi Hernandez

Club captain: Sergio Busquets

Current club position: 1st

Barcelona's poor performance in the UEFA Champions League saw them drop to the UEFA Europa League and they will face Manchester United on February 16, 2022.

Sergio Busquets is nearing the end of his Barcelona contract
Sergio Busquets is nearing the end of his Barcelona contract

Barcelona has won a total of 91 trophies and they will be hoping to add to their tally when they resume their La Liga fixtures.

  1. 4 Champions League trophies
  2. 1 European Champions Club' Cup trophy
  3. 3 FIFA Club World Cup trophies
  4. 26 Spanish titles
  5. 5 UEFA Supercup trophies
  6. 4 Cup Winners' trophies
  7. 31 Spanish Cup trophies
  8. 14 Spanish Supercup trophies
  9. 3 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup trophies
Xavi Hernandez of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona
Xavi Hernandez of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona

READ: Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

Barcelona is currently competing in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Europa League.

  1. Marc-André ter Stegen
  2. Iñaki Peña
  3. Arnau Tenas
  4. Marcos Alonso
  5. Jordi Alba
  6.  Eric García
  7. Alejandro Balde
  8. Sergio Busquets
  9. Pedri
  10. Franck Kessie
  11. Sergi Roberto
  12. Frenkie de Jong
  13. Marc Casadó
  14. Gavi
  15. Pablo Torre
  16. Ousmane Dembélé
  17. Robert Lewandowski
  18. Ansu Fati
  19. Ferran Torres
  20. Raphinha
  21. Hector Bellerin
  22. Andreas Christensen
  23. Ronald Araujo
  24. Joules Kounde
  25. Chadi Riad
  • Majority of the Barcelona fans prefer to watch their home matches in pubs because their tickets are expensive.
  • Barcelona is owned by club members as compared to other clubs which have only one owner. The members have been estimated to be around 140,000 people.
Gavi at the Supercopa de Espana
Gavi at the Supercopa de Espana
  • Barcelona is the most popular ‘second team’ in Europe after Real Madrid.
  • Barcelona has its own style of play that was invented by Johann Cruyff back in 1988 and Barca has been identified as the best Tiki-taka club in the past.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
