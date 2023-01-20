Barcelona is living in the shadows of their glory days after Lionel Messi left to join PSG of France after the Spanish giants failed to extend his contract.
Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?
A look into Barcelona Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Recommended articles
Xavi Hernandez has proved to be the answer to Barca's problems and the club has improved immensely after he came in to coach his boyhood club.
Name: FC Barcelona
Establishment: November 29, 1899
Nickname: Blaugrana
Stadium: Camp Nou
Current club owners: Club members
Current manager: Xavi Hernandez
Club captain: Sergio Busquets
Current club position: 1st
Barcelona's poor performance in the UEFA Champions League saw them drop to the UEFA Europa League and they will face Manchester United on February 16, 2022.
Barcelona has won a total of 91 trophies and they will be hoping to add to their tally when they resume their La Liga fixtures.
- 4 Champions League trophies
- 1 European Champions Club' Cup trophy
- 3 FIFA Club World Cup trophies
- 26 Spanish titles
- 5 UEFA Supercup trophies
- 4 Cup Winners' trophies
- 31 Spanish Cup trophies
- 14 Spanish Supercup trophies
- 3 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup trophies
Barcelona is currently competing in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Europa League.
Current squad
- Marc-André ter Stegen
- Iñaki Peña
- Arnau Tenas
- Marcos Alonso
- Jordi Alba
- Eric García
- Alejandro Balde
- Sergio Busquets
- Pedri
- Franck Kessie
- Sergi Roberto
- Frenkie de Jong
- Marc Casadó
- Gavi
- Pablo Torre
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Robert Lewandowski
- Ansu Fati
- Ferran Torres
- Raphinha
- Hector Bellerin
- Andreas Christensen
- Ronald Araujo
- Joules Kounde
- Chadi Riad
Did you know?
- Majority of the Barcelona fans prefer to watch their home matches in pubs because their tickets are expensive.
- Barcelona is owned by club members as compared to other clubs which have only one owner. The members have been estimated to be around 140,000 people.
- Barcelona is the most popular ‘second team’ in Europe after Real Madrid.
- Barcelona has its own style of play that was invented by Johann Cruyff back in 1988 and Barca has been identified as the best Tiki-taka club in the past.
More from category
-
Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?
-
Adebayor lauds Mieno display
-
Police sink Rangers, Bidco hold Homeboyz