Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Xavi Hernandez has proved to be the answer to Barca's problems and the club has improved immensely after he came in to coach his boyhood club.

Name: FC Barcelona

Establishment: November 29, 1899

Nickname: Blaugrana

Stadium: Camp Nou

Current club owners: Club members

Current manager: Xavi Hernandez

Club captain: Sergio Busquets

Current club position: 1st

Barcelona's poor performance in the UEFA Champions League saw them drop to the UEFA Europa League and they will face Manchester United on February 16, 2022.

AFP

Barcelona has won a total of 91 trophies and they will be hoping to add to their tally when they resume their La Liga fixtures.

4 Champions League trophies 1 European Champions Club' Cup trophy 3 FIFA Club World Cup trophies 26 Spanish titles 5 UEFA Supercup trophies 4 Cup Winners' trophies 31 Spanish Cup trophies 14 Spanish Supercup trophies 3 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup trophies

AFP

Barcelona is currently competing in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Europa League.

Current squad

Marc-André ter Stegen Iñaki Peña Arnau Tenas Marcos Alonso Jordi Alba Eric García Alejandro Balde Sergio Busquets Pedri Franck Kessie Sergi Roberto Frenkie de Jong Marc Casadó Gavi Pablo Torre Ousmane Dembélé Robert Lewandowski Ansu Fati Ferran Torres Raphinha Hector Bellerin Andreas Christensen Ronald Araujo Joules Kounde Chadi Riad

Did you know?

Majority of the Barcelona fans prefer to watch their home matches in pubs because their tickets are expensive.

Barcelona is owned by club members as compared to other clubs which have only one owner. The members have been estimated to be around 140,000 people.

AFP