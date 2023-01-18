'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

The incident happened at Old Trafford when United played against Manchester City and Casemiro needed a doctor's attention after picking up a slight injury.

After his treatment, the Brazilian walked along the touchline with a United physio but he seemed to be restless all along.

The physio tried to hold him but he pushed his arm away and wanted to get back into the game.

Casemiro is new in England and he doesn't know how to speak English well but my guess is as good as yours. He shouted at the physio to leave him alone.

True colours exposed

Casemiro has been playing a key role for Manchester United and he seems to be in love with the club already.

As for the footage, Casemiro wanted to get back in to help his teammates. Remember that was a derby and you need to fight until the last minute.

Casemiro is addicted to winning and he wants to help United to regain its lost glory that faded after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Casemiro once said that the current United manager is obsessed with winning which is a rare aspect that only a few managers possess.

United beat City 2-1 and Casemiro staged a wild celebration when Marcus Rashford scored the winner.

Pushing the physio away was a way of communicating. He just wanted to get going but the medic was hindering him from doing so.