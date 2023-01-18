ADVERTISEMENT
'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

Fabian Simiyu
Casemiro is a Brazilian midfielder who plays for Manchester United

Casemiro during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 2, 2022.
A clip of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro pushing away a medic during the Manchester derby has gone viral and people have been wondering why he was mean to the team doctor.

The incident happened at Old Trafford when United played against Manchester City and Casemiro needed a doctor's attention after picking up a slight injury.

After his treatment, the Brazilian walked along the touchline with a United physio but he seemed to be restless all along.

Manchester United s Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Casemiro after scoring his side's first goal to level the score at 1-1 as Manchester City players appeal to referee Stuart Attwell during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on January 14, 2023.
READ: 'Best CDM in the World' - Reactions as Manchester United fans laud Casemiro following Forest win

The physio tried to hold him but he pushed his arm away and wanted to get back into the game.

Casemiro is new in England and he doesn't know how to speak English well but my guess is as good as yours. He shouted at the physio to leave him alone.

Casemiro has been playing a key role for Manchester United and he seems to be in love with the club already.

As for the footage, Casemiro wanted to get back in to help his teammates. Remember that was a derby and you need to fight until the last minute.

Casemiro is addicted to winning and he wants to help United to regain its lost glory that faded after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Casemiro once said that the current United manager is obsessed with winning which is a rare aspect that only a few managers possess.

Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022.
United beat City 2-1 and Casemiro staged a wild celebration when Marcus Rashford scored the winner.

Pushing the physio away was a way of communicating. He just wanted to get going but the medic was hindering him from doing so.

His move from Real Madrid to Manchester was worth it and United have their sporting director to thank for landing Casemiro.

