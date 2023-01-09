ADVERTISEMENT
FA CUP

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea manager Graham Potter could be sacked after losing to Manchester City in the FA Cup

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.

Graham Potter's life at Chelsea has turned into a nightmare after his club got knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Man City thrashed The Blues 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium and it is now evident that the Chelsea fans have lost faith in their manager.

There is a small section of the fans who want Potter to be accorded more time, especially with the majority of their players on the injury beds.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium on January 8, 2023.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium on January 8, 2023. AFP

READ: Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

Those who still believe in Potter want him to sign new players to replace those injured to capitalize on the remaining matches of the season.

Being a Chelsea fan has been tough ever since the Premier League was restarted in a sense there is no happiness. The team has been dropping crucial points yet Potter was brought in to win games.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Potter by saying that the Chelsea board should give him more time in the post-match interview.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter (L) congratulates Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after his side fell to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter (L) congratulates Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after his side fell to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023. AFP

"I say to Todd Boehly, give Graham Potter time. Give him time. All the managers need time and he is right. At Barcelona I didn't need time for two seasons because I had Messi," said Guardiola.

Potter has been at Chelsea for less than five months and seems like his days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.

The Chelsea players have not borrowed from his philosophy despite the manager trying his best to impress the club's fans and his employers.

Will the Chelsea board give Potter time to turn things around after having a rough start at the Club?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.

    Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

  • Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.

    Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

  • Former Cameroon international M'bami.

    Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Recommended articles

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Cameroon international M'bami.

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
FA CUP

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.
TRANSFERS

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker