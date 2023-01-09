Graham Potter's life at Chelsea has turned into a nightmare after his club got knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City.
Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea
Chelsea manager Graham Potter could be sacked after losing to Manchester City in the FA Cup
Recommended articles
Man City thrashed The Blues 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium and it is now evident that the Chelsea fans have lost faith in their manager.
There is a small section of the fans who want Potter to be accorded more time, especially with the majority of their players on the injury beds.
Those who still believe in Potter want him to sign new players to replace those injured to capitalize on the remaining matches of the season.
Being a Chelsea fan has been tough ever since the Premier League was restarted in a sense there is no happiness. The team has been dropping crucial points yet Potter was brought in to win games.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Potter by saying that the Chelsea board should give him more time in the post-match interview.
"I say to Todd Boehly, give Graham Potter time. Give him time. All the managers need time and he is right. At Barcelona I didn't need time for two seasons because I had Messi," said Guardiola.
Potter has been at Chelsea for less than five months and seems like his days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.
The Chelsea players have not borrowed from his philosophy despite the manager trying his best to impress the club's fans and his employers.
Will the Chelsea board give Potter time to turn things around after having a rough start at the Club?
Social media reactions
More from category
-
Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker
-
Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea
-
Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack