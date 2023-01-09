Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Man City thrashed The Blues 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium and it is now evident that the Chelsea fans have lost faith in their manager.

There is a small section of the fans who want Potter to be accorded more time, especially with the majority of their players on the injury beds.

Those who still believe in Potter want him to sign new players to replace those injured to capitalize on the remaining matches of the season.

Being a Chelsea fan has been tough ever since the Premier League was restarted in a sense there is no happiness. The team has been dropping crucial points yet Potter was brought in to win games.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Potter by saying that the Chelsea board should give him more time in the post-match interview.

"I say to Todd Boehly, give Graham Potter time. Give him time. All the managers need time and he is right. At Barcelona I didn't need time for two seasons because I had Messi," said Guardiola.

Potter has been at Chelsea for less than five months and seems like his days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.

The Chelsea players have not borrowed from his philosophy despite the manager trying his best to impress the club's fans and his employers.

Will the Chelsea board give Potter time to turn things around after having a rough start at the Club?