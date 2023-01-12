ADVERTISEMENT
Potter holds crisis talk with four Chelsea stars

Fabian Simiyu
Graham Potter is under pressure to perform after losing to Manchester City twice

Chelsea Manager Graham Potter on January 8, 2023 at Etihad Stadium.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter is uncertain about his future at Chelsea after failing to register a win in Chelsea's last three games.

Potter lost to Manchester City 4-0 in their first round of the FA Cup and Chelsea fans are starting to lose faith in him.

The Chelsea manager has admitted that he met with Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic as they await to face Fulham today January 12, 2023, at 11:00 pm in the English Premier League.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on October 19, 2022.
READ: Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

There is tension in the Chelsea camp and today's match against Fulham will speak volumes, especially to players.

Potter has said the four Chelsea stars were open and honest with him as they aired their honest opinions in regard to the direction that the team needs to go.

He also added that it has been tough on his side since he is in a dilemma about his next move especially after running out of choices.

Thiago Silva of Chelsea reacts at full time of Chelsea vs Manchester City on January 8, 2023.
Chelsea fans chanted Thomas Tuchel's name in Chelsea's last match to show Potter that they are tired of losing.

Tuchel is Chelsea's former manager who was sacked for failing to win consecutive matches at Stamford Bridge.

The fans prefer Tuchel to Potter as it stands. Potter will need to go the extra mile to convince the fans to love him again.

Toward the end of his interview, Potter admitted that Chelsea players can only win their fans back by winning their matches.

Chelsea has completed the signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid to bolster their squad. It is unlikely that he will play today.

