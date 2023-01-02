ADVERTISEMENT
FIFA to ask countries to name stadiums in honour of Pele

Fabian Simiyu
FIFA will ask countries to name stadiums in honour of the late Brazilian legend Pele

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that countries are going to be asked to name stadiums in honour of the late Brazilian legend Pele who succumbed to cancer at the age of 82 years.

"We're going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele," said Infantino.

Infantino is currently in Brazil to pay his last respect to the departed legend and he was quick to state that the world had lost an icon when he was approached by the media.

Pele (10) heads a ball at the 1958 World Cup.Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty
READ: Pele's last wish was to be buried on 9th floor, in honour of his father's No.9 shirt

Pele's body will be viewed at Santos FC's grounds, Vila Belmiro Stadium by mourners. It is the exact venue that game him an opportunity to shine before lifting three World Cup titles with Brazil.

Upon arriving at Santos, Infantino shared his a message via his Instagram account stating that Pele had the gift of touching people's hearts through football.

"I am humbled to be in Brazil to pay tribute to the life of the great Pelé at the Vila Belmiro Stadium – home of Santos FC, where the Eternal King spent most of his playing career.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino
"Pelé leaves an incredible, unique legacy for football. He had a gift from God – a gift that very few people have, which is to be able to touch the hearts and emotions of so many people through football," wrote Infantino.

The FIFA president concluded by reiterating the need to name stadiums after the fallen soldier, just as a way of telling the world that he meant what he said during the press conference.

"Billions of people around the world, including many who, like me, have never seen him play, will remember him. He was the first in doing so many things on the field that 99 per cent of players can only dream about.

The late Pele
"Now, we need to make sure that we, the world of football, remember Pelé forever. It’s for this reason that I am suggesting that all 211 of our Member Associations pay tribute to his memory by naming one of their stadiums in his honour," posted Infantino.

Many have reacted to Infantino's call stating that it is the right thing to do for the purposes of telling the future generations who Pele was. Imagine scoring a goal inside the Pele Stadium!

