Pele's last wish was to be buried on 9th floor, in honour of his father's No.9 shirt

The Mirror has reported that it was Pele's final wish to be interred on the ninth floor as a special honour to his late father Dondinho who wore the No.9 shirt as a centre-forward.

The 32-storey vertical cemetry and Pele's chosen resting place overlook Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the icon's former club Santos FC.

Pulse Live Kenya

Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica is also a tourist attraction and the Guiness Book of World Records world's tallest vertical cemetery.

Fans will be allowed to pay their last respects at the stadium on Monday where Pele's casket will be placed in the centre circle of the field.

On Tuesday morning the casket will pass through the home where Pele's 100-year-old mother lives before the family proceeds for a private final ceremony at the family's vault.

AFP