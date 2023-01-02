ADVERTISEMENT
RIP PELE

Pele's last wish was to be buried on 9th floor, in honour of his father's No.9 shirt

Miriam Mwende
The Brazillian football legend will be interred on Tuesday at his home city, Santos

A tribute to Pele is shown on a screen ahead of the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Former Brazil player Pele died on Thursday in Brazil at the age of 82
A tribute to Pele is shown on a screen ahead of the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Former Brazil player Pele died on Thursday in Brazil at the age of 82

The final resting place of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento 'Pelé' will be on the ninth floor of the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica (Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial) in Santos, São Paulo - Brazil.

The Mirror has reported that it was Pele's final wish to be interred on the ninth floor as a special honour to his late father Dondinho who wore the No.9 shirt as a centre-forward.

The 32-storey vertical cemetry and Pele's chosen resting place overlook Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the icon's former club Santos FC.

Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery
Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery Pulse Live Kenya

Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica is also a tourist attraction and the Guiness Book of World Records world's tallest vertical cemetery.

Fans will be allowed to pay their last respects at the stadium on Monday where Pele's casket will be placed in the centre circle of the field.

On Tuesday morning the casket will pass through the home where Pele's 100-year-old mother lives before the family proceeds for a private final ceremony at the family's vault.

Brazil legend Pele
Brazil legend Pele AFP

Pele passed away on December 29.

