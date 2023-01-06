FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

FIFA has announced that it will launch a project dubbed FIFA FORWARD 3.0 on January 2023 to help in funding football projects for the next four years.
FIFA has announced that it's going to disburse funds to nations for sporting projects
Kenya is among the 211 countries that will benefit from the programme as announced by FIFA after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
This project is aiming to support female players by the year 2026. FIFA has projected to hit a target of 60 million female players by the end of the first phase of this project.
"The four-year cycle to the end of 2026 represents an increase in football development investment of almost 30% and is a direct consequence of the reinforced governance and financial situation of the new FIFA since 2016.
"A significant element of the investment will support FIFA’s goal of having 60 million female players participating in football worldwide by the end of the coming cycle," stated FIFA.
A total of $5 million (Sh617.2 million) will be disbursed to each member association to cover its operational costs in relation to football activities.
Kenya is likely to be added $3 million (Sh370.3 million) for executing well-planned, specific football projects that contribute to the achievement of long-term football development objectives.
An additional $1.2 million (Sh148.2 million) could be disbursed to Kenya if it will be identified as a nation that needs more assistance.
The additional funds will be used to settle the costs of travel and accommodation for their national teams as well as football equipment.
