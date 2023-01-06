ADVERTISEMENT
UPDATE

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA has announced that it's going to disburse funds to nations for sporting projects

Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino

FIFA has announced that it will launch a project dubbed FIFA FORWARD 3.0 on January 2023 to help in funding football projects for the next four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kenya is among the 211 countries that will benefit from the programme as announced by FIFA after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This project is aiming to support female players by the year 2026. FIFA has projected to hit a target of 60 million female players by the end of the first phase of this project.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Ababu Namwamba and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino
Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Ababu Namwamba and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Government outlines key steps towards restoring football in Kenya

"The four-year cycle to the end of 2026 represents an increase in football development investment of almost 30% and is a direct consequence of the reinforced governance and financial situation of the new FIFA since 2016.

"A significant element of the investment will support FIFA’s goal of having 60 million female players participating in football worldwide by the end of the coming cycle," stated FIFA.

A total of $5 million (Sh617.2 million) will be disbursed to each member association to cover its operational costs in relation to football activities.

Ogada Michael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal with Abdalla Abdalla Hassan of Kenya during the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between Kenya and Rwanda at Nyayo stadium on November 15, 2022.
Ogada Michael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal with Abdalla Abdalla Hassan of Kenya during the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between Kenya and Rwanda at Nyayo stadium on November 15, 2022. AFP

Kenya is likely to be added $3 million (Sh370.3 million) for executing well-planned, specific football projects that contribute to the achievement of long-term football development objectives.

An additional $1.2 million (Sh148.2 million) could be disbursed to Kenya if it will be identified as a nation that needs more assistance.

The additional funds will be used to settle the costs of travel and accommodation for their national teams as well as football equipment.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Gianni Infantino

    FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

  • Harry Kane during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 3, 2022.

    'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

  • Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023.

    Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

Recommended articles

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

5 players who flopped after being hyped

5 players who flopped after being hyped

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
LISTICLE

5 players who flopped after being hyped

Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday in a unique style with a cake of Luka Doncic.

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

World Athletics president Seb Coe (left) and President William Ruto

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.
TRENDING

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Gianni Infantino
UPDATE

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

Harry Kane during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 3, 2022.
QATAR 2022

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty