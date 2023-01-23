ADVERTISEMENT
Dani Alves' wife & ex-wife speak after his arrest in Spain

Fabian Simiyu
Dani Alves was in Spain to attend a funeral at the time of his arrest

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves was arrested in Spain over sexual assault allegations moments after jetting into the country.

Alves has since been sacked by Mexican club Pumas where he plays currently after he was remanded in custody pending investigation.

His wife Joana Sanz is in shock after his husband was arrested in Spain and she has gone ahead and asked the media to stay away from her home after the incident.

Alves was in Spain to attend the funeral of Joana's mother before the incident. She has labeled her husband as a clean man who has respected her ever since they met.

Dani's ex-wife and former agent Dana Dinorah has said that her ex would never assault a woman despite the allegations according to Mail Online.

"Dani would never ever ever do this. I say this because I've known him for 22 years and was married to him for ten. This has been a shock for me and for my children. I have two teenage children who are suffering.

"I found out he was in prison because of that phone call he asked his lawyer to make to me. I've not had access to Dani and haven't been able to speak to him on the phone. His lawyer says he's sad but he's okay," said Dinorah.

Xavi Hernandez who played alongside Alves and coached him at the same time has said that he feels sorry for the Brazilian but such acts should be condemned at all costs.

