ADVERTISEMENT

Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The 8-time champions will kick off their title defense campaign with a crucial match against minnows from Kibera.

2021 Betway Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo Credit: FKF)
2021 Betway Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo Credit: FKF)

Gor Mahia drew Kibera Soccer in the Round of 32 of the 2023 FKF Cup in the draw that took place in Nairobi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

K'Ogalo are reigning FKF Cup champions, having gone all the way and clinched the trophy in the 2021 season as they edged out AFC Leopards 4-1 on penalties in a tightly contested final.

Gor will take a short trip to Kibera to face the FKF Division One side in their quest to win their ninth title since the cup's inception in 1956.

Three-time champions Tusker will face Garissa-based outfit Berlin FC, while last year's losing finalists, AFC Leopards, will travel to Ruiru for what is sure to be a tough test for Zetech Titans.

South Sudan international Tito Okello steered Gor Mahia to 2021 FKF Cup title (Photo Credit: FKF)
South Sudan international Tito Okello steered Gor Mahia to 2021 FKF Cup title (Photo Credit: FKF) FKF

In the other notable fixtures involving FKF Premier League teams, Sofapaka will travel to Karatina for a date with Karatina Homeboyz. At the same time, red-hot Kenya Police FC will play against Scarlet in Nairobi.

READ: 2023 FKF Cup to commence next month

Ulinzi Stars will also have a relatively easier clash against NSL side Kajiado. In 2021 the soldiers were knocked out in the Round of 16 via penalties by SS Assad, and they will be desperate for a change in fortunes this time.

FKF Cup is returning as it was not held in 2022 due to the government's decision to disband the federation. However, the tournament returned after the current Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba reinstated the former regime.

It's worth noting that the domestic cup, which involves grassroots teams, was introduced in the country 67 years and has occurred every year since 1983 except on two occasions.

The tournament gives opportunity to many young stars by pitting them against top professionals and has sometimes seen them overcome their Goliaths.

2023 FKF Cup Draw

  • Rainbow v Migori Youth
  • Berlin FC (Garissa) v Tusker
  • MOFA v KCB 
  • Lions FC (Kericho) v Bidco United
  • Karatina Homeboyz v Sofapaka
  • Nyota FC (Kakamega) v Darajani Gogo
  • Scarlet FC (NBO) v Kenya Police
  • Kajiado FC v Ulinzi Stars
  • Shalima FC (Nakuru) v KK Homeboyz
  • Kibera Soccer v Gor Mahia
  • Marula FC (Nakuru) v K. Sharks
  • Equity FC v Mara Sugar FC
  • Luanda Villa FC v Murang'a Seal
  • Zetech Titans v AFC Leopards
  • AP FC (Yatta) v Bandari
  • Mwatate United FC v Coastal Heroes
Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Boniface Omondi

    Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

  • Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura

    Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

  • Raphael Varane

    Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Recommended articles

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Gitau bubbling with confidence ahead of African Clubs Championship

Gitau bubbling with confidence ahead of African Clubs Championship

Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines

Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines

Ombachi calls Kenyans to be patient with Shujaa players

Ombachi calls Kenyans to be patient with Shujaa players

Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk
FA

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Sergio Kun Aguero
FOOTBALL

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag
MAN UTD

How Ten Hag's phone call to complete unlikely transfer failed

From left: Marcel Sabitzer, Hakim Ziyech and Enzo Fernandez
TRANSFERS

January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

Police FC (Photo/ Courtesy)
FKF PL

Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

Brigid Kosgei wins the 2020 Women's London Marathon (Photo: Courtesy/Twitter)

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Raphael Varane
MERCI

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Hakim Ziyech
THE BLUES

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG