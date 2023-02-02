Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

K'Ogalo are reigning FKF Cup champions, having gone all the way and clinched the trophy in the 2021 season as they edged out AFC Leopards 4-1 on penalties in a tightly contested final.

Gor will take a short trip to Kibera to face the FKF Division One side in their quest to win their ninth title since the cup's inception in 1956.

Three-time champions Tusker will face Garissa-based outfit Berlin FC, while last year's losing finalists, AFC Leopards, will travel to Ruiru for what is sure to be a tough test for Zetech Titans.

FKF

In the other notable fixtures involving FKF Premier League teams, Sofapaka will travel to Karatina for a date with Karatina Homeboyz. At the same time, red-hot Kenya Police FC will play against Scarlet in Nairobi.

Ulinzi Stars will also have a relatively easier clash against NSL side Kajiado. In 2021 the soldiers were knocked out in the Round of 16 via penalties by SS Assad, and they will be desperate for a change in fortunes this time.

FKF Cup is returning as it was not held in 2022 due to the government's decision to disband the federation. However, the tournament returned after the current Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba reinstated the former regime.

It's worth noting that the domestic cup, which involves grassroots teams, was introduced in the country 67 years and has occurred every year since 1983 except on two occasions.

The tournament gives opportunity to many young stars by pitting them against top professionals and has sometimes seen them overcome their Goliaths.

2023 FKF Cup Draw