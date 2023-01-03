ADVERTISEMENT
Has Jurgen Klopp turned into a ranting manager after 3-1 defeat to Brentford?

Fabian Simiyu
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Brentford's third goal against The Reds should be cancelled

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the Brentford v Liverpool match on January 2, 2023.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has aired his frustrations after Liverpool lost 3-1 to Brentford on January 3, 2022, in the English Premier League.

Klopp has said that he blames referee Stuart Attwell for awarding Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford the third goal of the match as Liverpool continues to struggle this season.

This is not the first time that Klopp is criticizing match officials and there are no doubts that he is using it as a scapegoat to avoid backlash from the Liverpool fans.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on January 2, 2023.
"The third goal, I have no clue. In that situation, when you are in a full sprint and get a push in the back, you lose control and go down.

"Attwell thought it's not a foul and VAR hides behind the phrase 'it's not clear and obvious'. The other way round, if it is a foul, you'd never say 'no, no, no'. He'd explain that if somebody would ask him," lamented Klopp.

Liverpool is sixth on the EPL table, with just four points clear of the top four. Brentford is seventh with 26 points in 18 matches played.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts on the touchline during the Liverpool v Leeds Premier League match on October 29, 2022.
Thomas Frank who is the Brentford added salt to Klopp's wound by insisting that the referee was good during the post-match interview.

"I guess we have some very good referees. We have four on the pitch and then the VAR room," stated a happy Frank.

Frank added that the Brentford players keep impressing him after their win over Liverpool. The Bees will play West Ham United in the Football Association Cup on January 7, 2022.

