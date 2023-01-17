ADVERTISEMENT
LIVERPOOL

'I'm not too loyal' - Klopp defends his coaching approach after recent backlash

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Jurgen Klopp says he will be at Liverpool for as long as he is wanted

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on January 14, 2023.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refuted claims that he is too loyal to his underperforming stars at Anfield.

Klopp has come under heavy crticism for fielding certain players regularly who seem to be out of place at Liverpool.

"I heard I'm too loyal but I am not too loyal. The problem is too complex. If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace him, then it makes sense.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on January 14, 2023. AFP

READ: Has Jurgen Klopp turned into a ranting manager after 3-1 defeat to Brentford?

"But if you cannot bring anyone in, you cannot take anyone out. I am not too loyal. At Dortmund before I left, I said something had to change here - either a management change or a lot of other things needed to change," said Klopp.

Klopp added that he wants to change the current situation at Liverpool and be at the club for as long as he is wanted.

"I will be here for as long as I am wanted. If no one tells me to go, I will not go. It is something for the future, in the summer, not now. The only thing I want is to fix this situation - that is all.

Liverpool s Darwin Nunez during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Anfield on January 7, 2023.
Liverpool s Darwin Nunez during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Anfield on January 7, 2023. AFP

"It is clear that there will be an important period of change. There have been injuries, but no one is interested in that. The boys feel the responsibility, but we're sticking together with all we have," concluded Klopp.

Liverpool lost 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League over the weekend on January 14, 2023.

Liverpool has only made one signing in January and their performance over the weekend said it all, they need to recruit more players.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
