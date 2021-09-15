RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kariobangi Sharks’s Kapaito takes home Sh1.5M after being named MVP at FKF-PL Awards

Dennis Milimo

This is the second time Eric Kapaito is being crowned FKF-PL Most Valuable Player

Nick Mwendwa and Eric Kapaito. Winners from the KKF Awards Last Night - Photo/Courtesy
Nick Mwendwa and Eric Kapaito. Winners from the KKF Awards Last Night - Photo/Courtesy

On Tuesday, Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito took home Sh1.5 million after being named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Golden Boot winner at the Football Kenya Federation League (FKF-PL) Awards for the 2020/21 season.

Kapaito took home the Golden Boot award after scoring a total of 24 goals in the 2020/2021 season. The MVP award comes with Sh1,000, 000 while the Golden Boot award comes with Sh500,000 prize.

This was the second time Kapaito was winning the MVP award, having won the Award back in 2018 when he also won the Golden Boot.

Winners from the KKF Awards Last Night - Photo/Courtesy
Winners from the KKF Awards Last Night - Photo/Courtesy

On the other hand, Tusker head coach Robert Matano won the coach of the year Award (Sh500, 000), while best Defender of the Year award went to Tusker FC's Eugene Asike Ambuchi (Sh 300,000) and the Golden Glove went to Ulinzi Stars’s James Saruni (Sh500, 00).

Also Read: Reactions as FKF President Nick Mwendwa unveils Sh5 Million KPL trophy (Photo)

Here is the List of all the winners

Winners from the KKF Awards Last Night - Photo/Courtesy
Winners from the KKF Awards Last Night - Photo/Courtesy

Most Valuable Player

  • Erick Kapaito – Sh 1 Million

Golden Boot

  • Winner – Erick Kapaito – Sh 500,000
  • 1st Runners up – Elvis Rupia – Sh 300,000
  • 2nd Runners up – Lawrence Juma- Sh 150,000

President’s Award

  • Rosemary Aluoch Kadondi (deceased) – Sh 500,000

Coach of the Year

  • Winner- Robert Matano- Ksh 500,000
  • 1st Runners up -Zedekiah Otieno – Ksh 300,000
  • 2nd Runners up- Andre Casa Mbungo- Ksh 150,000

Golden Glove

  • Winner-James Saruni – Sh 500,000
  • 1st Runners Up-Joseph Okoth – Sh 300,000
  • 2nd Runners Up-Steve Njuge – Sh 300,000

Best Assistant Referee

  • Winner -Mary Njoroge – Ksh 300,000
  • 1st Runners up- Gilbert Cheruyoit – Sh 200,000
  • 2nd Runners up- Samuel Kuria – Sh 100,000

Referee of the Year

  • Winner- Peter Waweru Kamaku – Sh 300,000
  • 1st Runners up- Antony Ogwayo – Sh 200,000
  • 2nd Runners up- Davies Omweno- Sh 100,000

Digital Team of the Year

  • Winner –Tusker FC (Timothy Olobulu) – Sh 200,000
  • 1st Runners up- Bandari FC – Sh 150,000
  • 2nd Runners up Kariobangi Sharks – Sh 100,000

Fair Play Award

  • Winner- Sh 300,000-Kariobangi Sharks

Team Manager of the Year

  • Winner- George Opondo – Sh 300,000
  • 1st Runners up- Noah Otieno – Sh 200,000
  • 2nd Runners up- Moses Jobita- Sh 100,000
Young Player of the Year

  • Winner –Henry Meja Atola – Sh 300,000
  • 1st Runners up -Lawrence Luvanda Sh 200,000
  • 2nd Runners up Sylvester Owino – Sh 100,000

Midfielder of the Year

  • Winner- Lawrence Juma – Sh 300,000
  • 1st Runners up- Kevin Kimani – Sh 200,000
  • 2nd Runners up- Jackson Macharia Sh 100,000

Defender of the Year

  • Winner – Eugene Asike Ambuchi – Sh 300,000
  • 1st Runners up- David Kalama – Sh 200,000
  • 2nd Runners up -Nashon Alembi Nanyendo – Sh 100,000

