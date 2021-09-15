Kariobangi Sharks’s Kapaito takes home Sh1.5M after being named MVP at FKF-PL Awards

Kapaito took home the Golden Boot award after scoring a total of 24 goals in the 2020/2021 season. The MVP award comes with Sh1,000, 000 while the Golden Boot award comes with Sh500,000 prize.

This was the second time Kapaito was winning the MVP award, having won the Award back in 2018 when he also won the Golden Boot.

Winners from the KKF Awards Last Night - Photo/Courtesy Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Tusker head coach Robert Matano won the coach of the year Award (Sh500, 000), while best Defender of the Year award went to Tusker FC's Eugene Asike Ambuchi (Sh 300,000) and the Golden Glove went to Ulinzi Stars’s James Saruni (Sh500, 00).

Here is the List of all the winners

Most Valuable Player

Erick Kapaito – Sh 1 Million

Golden Boot

Winner – Erick Kapaito – Sh 500,000

1st Runners up – Elvis Rupia – Sh 300,000

2nd Runners up – Lawrence Juma- Sh 150,000

President’s Award

Rosemary Aluoch Kadondi (deceased) – Sh 500,000

Coach of the Year

Winner- Robert Matano- Ksh 500,000

1st Runners up -Zedekiah Otieno – Ksh 300,000

2nd Runners up- Andre Casa Mbungo- Ksh 150,000

Golden Glove

Winner-James Saruni – Sh 500,000

1st Runners Up-Joseph Okoth – Sh 300,000

2nd Runners Up-Steve Njuge – Sh 300,000

Best Assistant Referee

Winner -Mary Njoroge – Ksh 300,000

1st Runners up- Gilbert Cheruyoit – Sh 200,000

2nd Runners up- Samuel Kuria – Sh 100,000

Referee of the Year

Winner- Peter Waweru Kamaku – Sh 300,000

1st Runners up- Antony Ogwayo – Sh 200,000

2nd Runners up- Davies Omweno- Sh 100,000

Digital Team of the Year

Winner –Tusker FC (Timothy Olobulu) – Sh 200,000

1st Runners up- Bandari FC – Sh 150,000

2nd Runners up Kariobangi Sharks – Sh 100,000

Fair Play Award

Winner- Sh 300,000-Kariobangi Sharks

Team Manager of the Year

Winner- George Opondo – Sh 300,000

1st Runners up- Noah Otieno – Sh 200,000

2nd Runners up- Moses Jobita- Sh 100,000

Young Player of the Year

Winner –Henry Meja Atola – Sh 300,000

1st Runners up -Lawrence Luvanda Sh 200,000

2nd Runners up Sylvester Owino – Sh 100,000

Midfielder of the Year

Winner- Lawrence Juma – Sh 300,000

1st Runners up- Kevin Kimani – Sh 200,000

2nd Runners up- Jackson Macharia Sh 100,000

Defender of the Year