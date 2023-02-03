ADVERTISEMENT
KCB, Kakamega Homeboyz look to close on Nzoia Sugar

Festus Chuma
The Bankers and Abana Abeingo have a golden opportunity to close in on table leaders Nzoia on Saturday.

KCB FC striker Enock Agwanda (Image: KCB FC)
KCB FC striker Enock Agwanda (Image: KCB FC)

KCB and Kakamega Homeboyz will be looking to close the gap on table leaders Nzoia Sugar in the FKF Premier League this weekend.

Fourth-placed KCB are three points back from leaders Nzoia Sugar, with Homeboyz just two points behind, and the duo will be looking for the Sugar Millers to fall in their upcoming game against AFC Leopards.

Kakamega Homeboyz will play host to Posta Rangers at Bukhungu Stadium, while KCB will welcome Mathare United at the Kasarani Annex Stadium on Saturday.

KCB have slipped into a lean run of form after a 1-0 win against City Stars on January 18 and they have since played to three consecutive draws.

In their last outing, the Bankers were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly-ranked Wazito FC and they will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Mathare United have lost four of their last five games and are yet to register away win this campaign.

The Slum Boys are in the relegation mire as they have only taken four points from a possible 30 this campaign and have conceded 27 goals.

In their last outing, Mathare lost 5-0 to Kenya Police FC, which prompted the Slum Boys management to fire coach Boniface Omondi who Samuel Koko has replaced in an acting capacity.

Kakamega Homeboyz striker during the match (Image: Bidco United/KK Homeboyz )
Kakamega Homeboyz striker during the match (Image: Bidco United/KK Homeboyz )

Kakamega Homeboyz, who host an improving Posta Rangers, will be looking for their fourth consecutive win.

John Baraza’s charges have enjoyed this fixture, winning three of the last five meetings with no single defeat.

As they occupy sixth place, Baraza will look to see continuity from his side, especially after walloping Mathare United 5-1 in their last match in the competition.

The FKF Premier League action will continue on Sunday with eight-placed Ulinzi Stars traveling to Vihiga Bullets.

Vihiga Bullets have not won any of their past meetings, and now would be an excellent time to get a victory.

Kenya Police FC will hope to make it three wins in a row as they seek to go to 11th-placed Bidco United. In their last meeting, the servicemen carried home maximum points.

Sunday also features Nzoia Sugar looking to consolidate their lead on top of the table when they host AFC Leopards.

The sugar millers head into the game the favorites, as they have not lost to Leopards in the last three matches.

