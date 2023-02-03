Nairobi City Stars out to tame red-hot Gor Mahia

The clash promises to be an enthralling encounter, with Gor seen as the obvious favorite following their exploits this season. K'Ogalo are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run after recently holding AFC Leopards to a goalless stalemate.

It could be worrying for City Stars, who will need to find a way to tame Gor Mahia's lethal attack. Top scorer and creative mastermind Benson Omala is in a red-hot form which could prove a test for Simba wa Nairobi's defense which has conceded only four goals in their last six five matches.

It should be noted that while City Stars might be battling out in the last four places, they do have good players in their ranks, and their experience could come in handy.

One such player is Ezekiel Odera. The 34-year-old is certainly no stranger in the scoring charts and was a decade ago on the books of Gor Mahia and has played his trade for the likes of AFC Leopards, Sofapaka, and KCB, and his creativity and knack for goals could prove key for City Stars.

But winning by slim margins in their three matches appears to be a considerable concern to Simba wa Nairobi coach Nicolas Muyoti.

He has been unhappy with their performances, which might give Gor Mahia hope.

Nevertheless, City Stars know all too well that they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball against the 19-time Kenyan champions and will rely on their attackers to add on the ten goals they have scored this season.

Gor Mahia is placed second on the FKF Premier League table with 24 points from 11 matches and has only conceded four goals in this campaign.

Most of K'Ogalo fans have become accustomed to seeing the KPL giants come out of the gates flying, and after scoring six goals in their league campaign in the first stanza, the away side should be wary.

Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry will want to see his charges maintain their good form, and the Green and Whites have performed respectively well away at home this season.

In head-to-head stats, Nairobi City Stars and Gor Mahia have met in ten league matches since 2014. City Stars have never beaten Gor Mahia, who have won eight matches while two were drawn.