FKF PL

AFC Leopards face Vihiga Bullets as Wazito welcome Talanta in Muhoroni

Festus Chuma
Sports > Football

Ingwe eye Bullets scalp, Wazito meet Talanta, whilst Police face wounded Mathare.

AFC Leopards
AFC Leopards

FKF Premier League continues with three fixtures this midweek, with the pick of the games seeing AFC Leopards and Vihiga Bullets cross swords.

AFC Leopards will chase for their fourth win in the space of six matches, while Vihiga Bullets are returning to league action after handing a walkover to Sofapaka FC.

Ingwe are currently eighth on the FKF Premier League table, but with two teams having fans from the same region, this is certainly a lot at stake.

Vihiga Bullets are currently on a run of six games without a win, which should hold them in bad stead, considering they have only won one game, and they will come out with guns blazing.

Bullets coach George Owoko will likely rely on his top scorer Vincent Ogola. The sharp striker has scored six goals this season and will likely continue his partnership with Nicholas Masamba.

However, going into the game, all eyes will likely be on AFC Leopards' main marksman Olaniyi Ojo who has been terrorizing opponents' defenses at will this season.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, but the last two matches ended in a stalemate.

In the 2021/2022 season, Vihiga Bullets held Leopards to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, while the second leg ended in a goalless draw.

Wazito
Wazito KCB FC Media

Elsewhere, Wazito FC will be desperate to end four matches of their winless run in the FKF Premier League when they face Talanta FC at Muhoroni Stadium.

Wazito are coming into the match from a 1-1 draw away to high-flying KCB on January 28. The western Kenya-based side has claimed four points from five home matches in the 2022/2023 campaign.

The Blacks and Yellows will look to put their disappointing run this season behind them and snatch the three points that will lift them from the relegation zone.

While Wazito are currently placed 16th on 8 points from 9 matches, FC Talanta is 15th on the log on 11 points from nine matches.

FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta remains under significant pressure to deliver success back to the club and cannot afford defeat to fellow strugglers on Wednesday afternoon.

Talanta comes into the match having held Posta Rangers to a 1-1 draw on January 28. It was their second draw for the side, which has managed two wins this season.

READ: Police looking to compound Slum Boys' woes

In the other match, Kenya Police FC hope to continue their impressive form with a win over Mathare United at Ruaraka Grounds.

Police are among the best marksmen in the league so far with 14 goals and should have no trouble dispatching the Slum Boys.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
