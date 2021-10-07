Kenya Amputee Football Team Receives Boost Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

The Kenya Amputee Football Federation received a financial boost of Sh 1.5 million from Odibets that is set to help the federation hold a qualifiers tournament this weekend that will help them select the team that will represent the country in Tanzania.

The qualifiers tournament dubbed the 'Odibets Inter-Counties Amputee football championship' is set to take place at the City Stadium in Nairobi.

The tournament will entail a 7-a-side game featuring a goalkeeper with an upper limb amputation and other six players with lower-limb amputations who will play on two crutches and without any prosthetics.

Speaking during the cheque handing over, Kenya Amputee Football Federation Secretary General Peter Oloo said that as a federation they were happy to work with the betting firm and were thankful for their support as they head to the World Cup qualifiers.

"As a federation, we welcome this one-of-a-kind partnership. We are happy to partner with Odibets to support amputee football teams from the different counties, thus talents will be nurtured through this weekend's upcoming tournament," said Peter Oloo.

Dedan Mungai from Odibets said that the partnership with the Kenya Amputee Federation is in line with Odibet’s vision of growing untapped talent from ‘Mtaani’ to national and finally the international level.

“We strongly believe that our partnership with the Kenya Amputee Federation will further strengthen amputee football in the country and offer thousands of amputees an opportunity to showcase their talent and create a career out of playing football," said Dedan Mungai.