FKF PL

Tusker return to log summit after victory over Sofapaka

Festus Chuma
The Brewers reclaimed first place from Nzoia Sugar, who had leapfrogged to pole position on Wednesday, thanks to a first-half strike from Ibrahim Joshua.

Sofapaka captain David Nshimirimana defends the ball from Tusker winger Lawrence Luvanda (Photo: Sofapaka Media)
Tusker FC reclaimed the lead in the FKF Premier League after claiming a 1-0 win over Soafapaka at the Kasarani Annex Stadium on Sunday.

Sitting in the third position before the match, the away win propelled Tusker back to the top of the log while Sofapaka dropped to 12th on the standings.

The Brewers claimed the victory thanks to a brilliant strike from open play by Tanzanian international Ibrahim Joshua in the first stanza.

Tusker dominated the match from the start, with Sofapaka forced to sit back and launch quick counterattacks.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute after the Batoto Ba Mungu defense was exposed.

The Brewers captain Humphrey Mieno played a good through ball for Tanzanian International Ibrahim Joshua, who slotted the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Humphrey Mieno provided an assist in Tusker FC win against Sofapaka (Photo: Tusker FC Media)
In the 38th minute, Sofapaka's midfielder Brian Wepo almost scored an equalizer by sending a low shot from a free kick through the wall, only to see goalkeeper Brian Bwire claw the ball away.

In the last five minutes, a brilliant interchange of passes between Nshimirimana, Manga, and Olwande saw Alex Imbusia's shot straight to Bwire's hands.

Tusker's Shami Mwinyi came close to extending his team lead in the 59th minute with a strike from the edge of the area that flew just wide of the post.

Sofapaka had their second clear-cut opportunity in the 67th minute, which fell to Nshimirimana, whose shot from the edge of the area went inches over the crossbar.

Geoffrey Ojunga nearly found an equalizer for the hosts in the 87th minute, but the midfielder's long-range effort drew a fine save from Bwire.

How they lined up:

Sofapaka: Kevin Omondi, David Nshirimana, Elvis Ronack, Samuel Olwande, Brian Wepo, Sunday Ikekhai, Maqbul Mohammed, Titus Achesa, Alex Imbusia, Baron Oketch, Rody Manga

Tusker: Brian Bwire, Daniel Sakari, Boniface Onyango, Kalos Kirenge, Charles Momanyi, Jimmy Mbugua, Lawrence Luvanda, Humprey Mieno, Ibrahim Joshua, David Majak, Shami Mwinyi

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
  Sofapaka captain David Nshimirimana defends the ball from Tusker winger Lawrence Luvanda (Photo: Sofapaka Media)

