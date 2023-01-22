Tusker return to log summit after victory over Sofapaka

Sitting in the third position before the match, the away win propelled Tusker back to the top of the log while Sofapaka dropped to 12th on the standings.

The Brewers claimed the victory thanks to a brilliant strike from open play by Tanzanian international Ibrahim Joshua in the first stanza.

Tusker dominated the match from the start, with Sofapaka forced to sit back and launch quick counterattacks.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute after the Batoto Ba Mungu defense was exposed.

The Brewers captain Humphrey Mieno played a good through ball for Tanzanian International Ibrahim Joshua, who slotted the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

In the 38th minute, Sofapaka's midfielder Brian Wepo almost scored an equalizer by sending a low shot from a free kick through the wall, only to see goalkeeper Brian Bwire claw the ball away.

In the last five minutes, a brilliant interchange of passes between Nshimirimana, Manga, and Olwande saw Alex Imbusia's shot straight to Bwire's hands.

Tusker's Shami Mwinyi came close to extending his team lead in the 59th minute with a strike from the edge of the area that flew just wide of the post.

Sofapaka had their second clear-cut opportunity in the 67th minute, which fell to Nshimirimana, whose shot from the edge of the area went inches over the crossbar.

Geoffrey Ojunga nearly found an equalizer for the hosts in the 87th minute, but the midfielder's long-range effort drew a fine save from Bwire.

How they lined up:

Sofapaka: Kevin Omondi, David Nshirimana, Elvis Ronack, Samuel Olwande, Brian Wepo, Sunday Ikekhai, Maqbul Mohammed, Titus Achesa, Alex Imbusia, Baron Oketch, Rody Manga