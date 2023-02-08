ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

Mangeni fires Kenya Police past City Stars

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A second-half brace by Alvin Mangeni inspired Kenya Police FC to a 2-1 victory over Nairobi City Stars at the Kasarani Annex Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Kenya Police
Kenya Police

The result moves Police onto 27 points in third place on the log, four points behind leaders Nzoia Sugar who thrashed Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in another mid-week fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kenya Police FC made all the early running and created several chances in the opening 20 minutes, with Elvis Rupia, Duke Abuya and Clifton Miheso guilty of spurning good scoring opportunities.

The Makarao continued to push hard in attack, but they found Nairobi City Stars goalkeeper Jacob Osano a tough man to get the better of, with both Abuya and Rupia denied by sharp saves in the latter part of the first half.

City Stars then put together a couple of good chances, especially in the 39th minute when a ball ran right across the penalty area to find Ezekiel Odera, who sliced an effort-high febrility instead of testing goalkeeper Job Ochieng.

Kenya Police, alarming lack of defensive organization, was exposed a minute before halftime, with a brilliant pass into space from Kelvin Etemesi allowing Ezekiel Odera to sprint in behind the center-backs and bury a low shot inside the net to put City Stars 1-0 up.

READ: Baraza maintains Kenya Police wants to win the league

Police made a change at the start of the second half, sending on Alvin Mageni in place of Clifton Miheso, but it was the Simba wa Nairobi who continued to look the likelier scorers and saw a missed chance from Peter Opiyo in the opening minutes after the restart.

Police created the first clear chance of the second stanza in the 53rd minute when Harun Shakava picked out Patilah Omotto in the penalty area. Still, the midfielder’s effort was straight at Jacob Osano.

Three minutes later, Keneddy Onyango played a teasing cross from the right that striker Ezekiel Odera could not turn home from close range, much to the frustration of the vocal home support.

Oliver Mangeni celebrates the equalizing goal with his team mates
Oliver Mangeni celebrates the equalizing goal with his team mates Kenya Police FC

Kenya Police never lost hope as they hit the back of the net to make it 1-1 with a good finish from Alvin Mageni.

READ: Can Nzoia Sugar maintain top spot?

Two minutes later, the second-half substitute then beat his marker and pulled the trigger, and his attempt went into the back of the net, beating Osano.

Job Ochieng hand again in the 73rd minute to deny Peter Opiyo from point-blank range - the City Stars midfielder had a frustrating day in front of goal, repeatedly getting himself into good scoring positions, only to fluff the finish.

Kenya Police were able to defend their slender lead in the game's closing stages, and ultimately, they emerged 2-1 winners of the day.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Jose Mourinho

    Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

  • Kenya Police

    Mangeni fires Kenya Police past City Stars

  • Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry

    Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

Recommended articles

Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

Mangeni fires Kenya Police past City Stars

Mangeni fires Kenya Police past City Stars

The King is now a legend - LeBron James sets new record in NBA

The King is now a legend - LeBron James sets new record in NBA

Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend cheeky response to United fans & other stories making headlines today

Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend cheeky response to United fans & other stories making headlines today

Former Chelsea and Newcastle star found in debris after earthquake in Turkey

Former Chelsea and Newcastle star found in debris after earthquake in Turkey

Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

Wanjiku excited to represent Kenya at World Championships as she eyes Olympics

Wanjiku excited to represent Kenya at World Championships as she eyes Olympics

'Deadly' duos breaking records this season

'Deadly' duos breaking records this season

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gor Mahia winger George Odhiambo will be in action against his former employer Tusker FC (Image: FKF Premier League)
FKF PL

Gor Mahia out to plunder Tusker

Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry
FKF PL

Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

Pep Guardiola
GUILTY

Harsh decision Guardiola will make after City's infringement of rules

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood
UPDATE

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

Sabrina Wanjiku Simader
SKIING

Wanjiku excited to represent Kenya at World Championships as she eyes Olympics

Christian Atsu and photos displaying the impact of the earthquake in Turkey.
UPDATE

Former Chelsea and Newcastle star found in debris after earthquake in Turkey

Nzoia Sugar fans during their past match against AFC Leopards (Image: Nzoia Sugar)
FKF PL

Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

lebron james media day
RECORD

The King is now a legend - LeBron James sets new record in NBA