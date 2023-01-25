Ighalo's message to Messi & other transfer stories today

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Ighalo's message to Lionel Messi

Nigerian footballer Odion Ighalo wants Lionel Messi to switch to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and he has said that he can't wait to partner with the Argentine.

"Of course, Messi is welcome here. I hope very soon it becomes a reality. It's the beautiful dream of every player in the world to play with Messi. He is one of the best on planet.

AFP

If it happens to see the light of day, it would be a great honour and wonderful opportunity to grace the same pitch with such an amazing legend," said Ighalo.

Al Hilal are plotting to sign Messi on August 2023, but the transfer will depend on what PSG would have offered.

Thuram to Barcelona

Former French defender Lilian Thuram has said that footballers love Barcelona hence raising speculations around his son's future.

POOL

Marcus Thuram is the defender's son and his contract will run at Borussia Moenchengladbach in five months' time.

Anthony Gordon to Newcastle

Newcastle are preparing to bid for Anthony Gordon who seems to be keen on a move away from Everton who are relegation bound.

AFP