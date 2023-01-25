ADVERTISEMENT
Ighalo's message to Messi & other transfer stories today

Fabian Simiyu
Ighalo is ready to partner with Messi at Al Hilal

Odion Ighalo (left) and Marcus Thuram
The transfer window in Europe has less than 10 days remaining and clubs are making their last signings to bolster their squads.

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Nigerian footballer Odion Ighalo wants Lionel Messi to switch to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and he has said that he can't wait to partner with the Argentine.

"Of course, Messi is welcome here. I hope very soon it becomes a reality. It's the beautiful dream of every player in the world to play with Messi. He is one of the best on planet.

Ighalo Jude/Instagram
READ: What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

If it happens to see the light of day, it would be a great honour and wonderful opportunity to grace the same pitch with such an amazing legend," said Ighalo.

Al Hilal are plotting to sign Messi on August 2023, but the transfer will depend on what PSG would have offered.

Former French defender Lilian Thuram has said that footballers love Barcelona hence raising speculations around his son's future.

Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram is shown a red card for spitting at an opponent on December 19, 2020.
Marcus Thuram is the defender's son and his contract will run at Borussia Moenchengladbach in five months' time.

Newcastle are preparing to bid for Anthony Gordon who seems to be keen on a move away from Everton who are relegation bound.

Anthony Gordon
Chelsea were also in the race to sign the player but he seems to be interested in Newcastle's project.

