ADVERTISEMENT
MULTI-MILLION TALENT

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Al Hilal is a rival to Al Nassr in the Saudi League, the latter recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's presentation at PSG on December 25, 2022.
Lionel Messi's presentation at PSG on December 25, 2022.

Saudi Arabia giants are interested in signing Lionel Messi from PSG in a mega deal that might see the Argentine superstar take home $299 million (Ksh37 Billion) every year according to The Sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Messi is tied to PSG presently and the French giants are interested in extending his contract after his outstanding performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Clubs in the Saudi league are raiding Europe for top players as they try to bolster their league after being labeled the 'farmer's league'.

Lionel Messi dribbles during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 11, 2023.
Lionel Messi dribbles during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 11, 2023. AFP

READ: Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Messi once signed a deal worth Sh3.7 billion to promote tourism in Saudi Arabia and his friendly ties with Saudi officials may make the deal easier to accept.

Al Hilal's rivals Al Nassr which signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal worth Sh26.4 billion after his contract got terminated by Manchester United.

If Al Hilal will manage to sign Messi, the Riyadh derby which involves Al Nassr and Al Hilal will be eye-watering, putting in mind there will be two great footballers playing against each other.

Ronaldo at his Al Nassr unveiling on January 3, 2023.
Ronaldo at his Al Nassr unveiling on January 3, 2023. AFP

Messi has been displaying masterclass performances for PSG after struggling to fit into the French league during the 2021/22 campaign.

Messi recently scored against Angers in Ligue 1 on January 11, 2023, three weeks after lifting the coveted World Cup trophy.

The majority of Messi's fans want him to sign for the Saudi club to give Ronaldo stiff competition despite both figures having conquered the European leagues.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • An Aerial view of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home to Real Madrid.

    Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

  • Lionel Messi's presentation at PSG on December 25, 2022.

    What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

  • Richard Rufus of Charlton Athletic on August 25, 2022.

    Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

Recommended articles

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

Chelsea new signing Felix exits before proving himself against Fulham

Chelsea new signing Felix exits before proving himself against Fulham

Netflix officially confirm 'Drive to Survive' will return for a 5th Season

Netflix officially confirm 'Drive to Survive' will return for a 5th Season

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

Football aside! Macclesfield grants Tom Clare permission to appear on Love Island series

Football aside! Macclesfield grants Tom Clare permission to appear on Love Island series

Potter holds crisis talk with four Chelsea stars

Potter holds crisis talk with four Chelsea stars

Why you should choose a betting site with a wide range of payment option

Why you should choose a betting site with a wide range of payment option

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chelsea Manager Graham Potter on January 8, 2023 at Etihad Stadium.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Potter holds crisis talk with four Chelsea stars

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 release date confirmed
F1

Netflix officially confirm 'Drive to Survive' will return for a 5th Season

Raphinha (L) and Memphis Depay
TOP STORIES

Barca to offer Raphinha to Arsenal & other trending football stories today

Richard Rufus of Charlton Athletic on August 25, 2022.
GUILTY

Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at St. Mary s Stadium on January 11, 2023.
EFL

Carabao hits and misses - City lose to Southampton

Lionel Messi's presentation at PSG on December 25, 2022.
MULTI-MILLION TALENT

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

Online sports betting

Why you should choose a betting site with a wide range of payment option