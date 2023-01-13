What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

Messi is tied to PSG presently and the French giants are interested in extending his contract after his outstanding performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Clubs in the Saudi league are raiding Europe for top players as they try to bolster their league after being labeled the 'farmer's league'.

AFP

Messi once signed a deal worth Sh3.7 billion to promote tourism in Saudi Arabia and his friendly ties with Saudi officials may make the deal easier to accept.

Al Hilal's rivals Al Nassr which signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal worth Sh26.4 billion after his contract got terminated by Manchester United.

If Al Hilal will manage to sign Messi, the Riyadh derby which involves Al Nassr and Al Hilal will be eye-watering, putting in mind there will be two great footballers playing against each other.

AFP

Messi has been displaying masterclass performances for PSG after struggling to fit into the French league during the 2021/22 campaign.

Messi recently scored against Angers in Ligue 1 on January 11, 2023, three weeks after lifting the coveted World Cup trophy.