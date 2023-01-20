How has the 'biggest flop' at United survived 9 managers?

Jones flopped when he joined United and he has been under fierce criticism for making silly mistakes whenever he is on the pitch.

The funny part of his life at Old Trafford is that he has survived nine different managers at the club starting with the ruthless Sir Alex Ferguson.

AFP

Phil Jones earns a staggering $5.5 million (Sh683 million) per year for doing nothing since he is always training with the reserve squad.

United usually renews his contract when it is up and they have never thought of offloading him to bring in a new player.

Jones has been coached by Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Ryan Giggs, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Michael Carrick, Ralf Rangnick, and now Erik ten Hag.

The majority of these coaches are no-nonsense but they somehow tend to adjust their strictness when it comes to 'Papa' Jones.

AFP

When you have a look at Mourinho's structure, he is a coach who loves players who fight for the team and pay attention to his coaching skills.

The Portuguese never talked about Jones when he was at United no matter what the fans and football pundits said about the defender.

What does Phil Jones have that managers see but United fans can't see? Keeping him at the club yet his salary is huge is just ridiculous.