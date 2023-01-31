Police looking to compound Slum Boys' woes

Kenya Police FC will be keen for a second consecutive victory and reach the 20-point mark when they face Mathare United in an FKF Premier League match at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.
Coach Francis Baraza and his men face struggling Mathare United away, three days after beating Tusker.
Police claimed their fifth win of the season when they defeated Tusker 3-0 at home on 28th January, with Kenyan international Elvis Rupia netting a hat-trick.
The result saw the service members jump to seventh place on the log with 18 points after 13 games.
Francis Baraza’s charges have lost only one away match, resulting in a 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards three days before they played Tusker.
But Police would be wary of Mathare United being a wounded lion and do not want to be the second victims of Boniface Omondi’s side, who are increasingly becoming desperate.
Mathare United are finding this season's campaign challenging, having managed only one win this season. In their last outing, they suffered a 5-1 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz and will want to avoid another embarrassing defeat.
The Slum Boys have the worst backline in the league as they have shipped in 22 goals from 9 matches they have placed this season.
Mathare have claimed four points and registered only one win this season, a 3-1 win over Bidco United on 25th January.
It will be necessary for the Slum Boys to get back into winning ways to feel a bit of comfort in the fight to move out of the danger zone.
In head-to-head stats, Kenya Police and Mathare United have met in two league matches, and the service members emerged victorious.
When the teams last met in a friendly at Kasarani Stadium in December 2022, Mathare claimed a 4-3 win thanks to goals from Daniel Ange, Curtius Wekesa, Augustine Kuta, and Chris Owino.
